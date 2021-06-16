Jesus said, I am the way, the truth, and the life. Truth matters.
Trump lost. Our votes matter because in spite of Trump’s fascism, this is still a democracy. I got a call from Senator Hutchinson’s office answering my question of “how many bills are in Pennsylvania’s House and Senate since January affecting Elections in Pennsylvania?” I appreciated the callback. It was later than I expected, but there is a number, no thanks to Representative Oberlander’s office, who I also asked.
There are, according to Senator Hutchinson’s office, 32 Pennsylvania bills since January that are lined up trying to stop certain people from voting. Most of these bills will allow Greedy Old Propagandist politicians to choose who votes, keeping certain people from choosing their public servants. These bills are the result of Trump losing the White House and the Senate.
Trump, who now claims he will be back in office in August, has been documented lying at least 30,000 times. God knows that Truth matters. I know that truth matters. There is so much propaganda out there generated to control people’s minds, to implant lies into our heads, that it’s not surprising that some people believe those lies.
Regardless, we know as Christians that truth matters and we should attempt to squash the lies and work to protect each other from disinformation. President Biden is actively working and praying for America and Americans, including us. You got a check to help you deal with COVID. Child poverty is on its way to being cut in half. President Biden is overseas today contacting foreign countries directly assuring them that America is still a leader in the world, that America can be trusted, that we don’t back out of our agreements, and Democracy, the voice of the people, not a fascist dictator, is the strength the world needs. President Biden is working, not golfing, not tweeting, not blaming others for his mistakes, not pretending COVID is the flu (in fact we are far ahead of the expectations even of President Biden, far enough in fact to provide immunizations for poorer countries in our world). President Biden is not lying. He’s out there working for truth. Working to save lives, working to save Democracy. In spite of the propaganda. Truth matters.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport