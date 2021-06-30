Did anyone listen to Biden’s speech on guns and the Second Amendment? He said the biggest threat to our nation is guns? If Biden would look in a mirror he would see one of the biggest threats to our nation is this blundering idiot and all the “Demon-crat” morons in D.C. Not once did he mention about his son Hunter lying to buy a gun then throwing it in a dumpster.
Just look at all the states with “Demon-crat” governors and mayors. There are homicides, looting, burning and chaos, and the law enforcement is not allowed to do anything. If they do arrest someone, they are released the next day. Some were released and murdered someone the next day. These socialists want lawless states and chaos. Then they will take charge of your life. It’s coming to a time where you will be told what to do, what to say, soup lines (until that runs out), no home, no car, no life. Thank you Biden voters. By the way, if these idiots want electric cars, trains, etc., don’t you think the demand is going to put the price out of sight? Plus the power surge will be making more outages.
These Dems are ruining one of God’s greatest nations. Lord have mercy as these socialists know what they are doing.
Finally, Harris went to the border, but she missed the section where it is a crisis. She also stated that they have done a lot in the last five months. Really? That’s as big of a lie as when people said President Trump told 30,000 to 100,000 lies.
Biden is now whispering parts of his pre-written speeches. You people that voted these communists into office should be held responsible.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg