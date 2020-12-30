People who voted for these “Demon-crats” surely don’t believe that they are working or care about you, do you? They are working for Big Tech companies, China, themselves and social sites. Most of the stimulus money went to foreign countries that hate the USA, and other projects that had nothing to do with COVID, or to help people that lost their businesses, lost their jobs and people suffering over the virus.
The plan for these creeps is to make every citizen dependent on the government to take care of you. What I don’t understand is where is the government going to get the money to pay for all the free stuff they say you will get, if no one is working to pay taxes. Don’t be surprised if China rules us. Imagine what this country will be like with open borders, no law enforcement, no guns to protect ourselves, no food or water, no Easter, no Christmas, etc. What a wonderful world this will be.
Thanks to the voters that vote for these socialists.
One thing that Pelosi and her crew didn’t put money in the stimulus bill for was billions to cover the sex life of the transplanted grape wine. This would be money well spent.
How about Cortez getting the COVID shot before some people that worked the front lines, like nurses, doctors, ambulance workers, firemen and nursing home occupants? I thought Biden wasn’t going to get it because he didn’t trust President Trump.
Sort of puts me in mind of the Clarion County Commissioners buying property and wasting $3 million just like Pelosi and her “Demon-crats.” Did the commissioners give any of that money to Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service? Am I joking? No.
Happy New Year. God bless everyone, including President Trump. Support law enforcement, men and women protecting our country and freedoms. We are going to need them and God to get us through the next four years.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg