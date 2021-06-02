What a bunch of losers that Biden appointed to serve on his cabinet and government positions. He appointed Chipman to serve as the ATF Chief. This man is very anti-gun and when asked on TV what an AR-15 is, he had no clue. Now take Psaki, another piece of know nothing. She always gives the runaround to reporters’ questions.
Pelosi breaks every law the Constitution stands for, everything these “Demon-crats” blamed Trump for doing, they are doing. No law applies to them, and these anti-American creeps should be in prison or deported for treason.
Wow, for a border being closed, there are thousands coming here every day. We are getting drug cartels, smugglers, killers, etc. every day because the idiot in charge of OHS said the border is closed. How many times has Harris been to the border? Zero. And Biden put her in charge of the border? She could not handle being a latrine queen. How about flip-flop Fauci? Could he have something to do with COVID-19 and China? Did the Biden family get wealthy off China dealings?
How about Biden’s $6 trillion budget? More pork for blue states. Hang on, inflation is on the rise, and Biden did not campaign on his big spending. The socialists are pulling his puppet strings.
Christine Adams, are you really in favor of our county going to socialism? You are in favor of ruining our kids’ and grandkids’ future. President Trump did more for this country than any president. We could still pray, worship, freedom to speak, etc. We are losing more freedoms every day under these idiots. You think the election was legal. How about the machines that when you voted for Trump, it came out Biden? How about the 360 signed affidavits that swore there was fraud? These Dems have turned their backs on God and are letting the devil and evil take over their lives and our country. Lord have mercy on us.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg