I was intrigued by Fred Shick’s letter in the March 31-April 1 edition of The L-V. As with most of his letters, they provide an abundance of idiocy. In this case, I was particularly amused by his last sentence: “Democrats had the most slaves.”
I’m curious what his source of information is for that statement. Will he enlighten us with a few references and details? Does he mean slaveholders in the old south — the Confederacy? If so, he needs to consider that what used to be the solid south — Democrats for the most part — the south turned away from the progressive politics of the Democratic Party and changed their orientation to become mostly conservative Republican in outlook and party affiliation since Goldwater and Nixon’s Southern Strategy in their bids for the Presidency.
As Wikipedia notes, “Republican politicians such as presidential candidate Richard Nixon and Senator Barry Goldwater developed strategies that successfully contributed to the political realignment of many white, conservative voters in the South who had traditionally supported the Democratic Party.”
So, if this is what Shick is implying when he claims that “Democrats had the most slaves,” he may be correct. However, the Dems of the late 1800s and early 1900s are not the same as today’s Dems — they have made a 180 degree turn and are now today’s conservative, reactionary Southern Republicans. So, it’s not so much that today’s political labels are relevant to being labeled as slave holders, it’s more accurate to say that the most slave holders (in some specified time frame of the past) were Southern residents — Democrats then, whose descendants are now GOP conservatives.
So, that’s my take on what Shick is implying. I’d welcome his explanation and clarification. Would anyone else?
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.