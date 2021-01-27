You should have stayed “silent,” Tim Murray, ex-mayor of New Bethlehem. I know personally that for the last approximately two years, that you sat silently and cowardly with facts in front of you and you chose or were unable/unwilling to do the right thing for another (for fear of retaliation of local cops and council, possibly). And you have contributed to trying to ruin me financially. It is a shame, but it is not going to happen because I have integrity, morals and ethics. Now you open your mouth (actions speak louder then words) and belittled and degraded millions of Americans, just as many others have done, censoring and silencing us. Accusing millions of being in some sort of cult because we proudly voted for a man who has and showed more love and concern for Americans than anyone else in my lifetime. Elections used to be based on values, morals and the candidate’s platform on what they stand for.
Did it ever cross your mind, while you were sitting there in silence, that the millions of Americans that voted for President Trump stood for what he promised us? And I will say that he did deliver to Americans his promises. Facts that are there, but to many, including you, who let hatred overshadow the end goal for all of us. The only reason I heard from anyone was their hatred for Trump. Nothing to do with what they stood for. I am not going to waste my allotted space on telling you all his accomplishments, Google it. You may want to take a look somewhere else, but the facts are there. He stood for Law and Order, an important platform for me.
Here is but a fraction of his accomplishments for the American people: He told us he was going to finish the wall, and I may add that we had paid for it at least three times in other administrations, and he did complete 450 miles. He brought companies back to America (never should we be indebted to any other country for our needs). Cracked down on illegals, deported criminals and also sex trafficking. No new wars and brought troops home. And he also stopped funding Planned Parenthood, who murder babies, thousands a day around the world, that my tax dollars were paying for. Have not heard from terrorists for over three years. Now, if that is what you stand for, then just say it. Do not criticize me and millions of others for being bold enough to stand and speak truth of what happened and what is happening now in our country, despite the hard, hateful push back.
Take a look at the voting map — nine-tenths is red in Pennsylvania, and solid red in our area. And probably close to three-quarters of the U.S. is red. The problem areas were the Democrat-run, bigger cities, purposefully caused chaos by unconstitutionally changing voting laws before the election. Fact. The evidence that was produced was not allowed to be brought into the courts to be heard. Fact. Ask why. Answer: the courts allowed the unconstitutional changes made to assist in the chaos. Fact. Then to add insult on top of insult to all the legitimate voters in the U.S., including all those voting for Biden properly and legally, the biggest fraud in our history was fulfilled. Then came the assault on the Capitol when numerous senators were objecting to certify the election counts, which was completly Constitutional and has been done many other times, including Pelosi doing it. And then there was a process to continue through to the verification and clearing up any illegitimacy that appears to have happened. What would it have hurt? Instead the hypocrisy and double standards doubled down. Facts.
There is absolutely nothing right with the Capitol being breached. I do not condone any violence by anyone. Now, with that being said, there were apparently some people who support President Trump, shame on them, and may they be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. But that was not even a percent of the hundreds of thousands of people who were there legally having their voices heard in support of an election. And in case you did not hear, as of last week, the DOJ has decided not to prosecute hundreds of rioters at the Capitol. Now ask yourself why? It was obvious that the breach was assisted by the Capitol Police in many videos and witnesses accounts. That is disgraceful and treasonous, to say the least, but knowing some facts may put this puzzle all together. The Sgt. of Arms is elected by the House and the Sgt. of Arms answers directly to Pelosi. The police repeatedly asked for assistance and also had asked days prior to the speaker, for assistance. Fact. They were refused assistance, and that morning many were accurately told to go home, including snipers on the roof. One of the most fortified buildings in the U.S. and a handful of Trump supporters gained entry. These Trump supporters sure got some serious training on how to do it. But now that facts come out and it was not “those swayed by the madman.” It will be pushed to the back and hopefully forgotten, like all the illegitimate voting that transpired. Already censoring “us” and the powers ruling our country, will be coming for you too, soon. They did the damage that they intended at the American people’s expense.
I do not care whether you are a right wing or left wing, but when you ignore facts, through lies, chaos and greed, simply to justify your means and get your end result, no matter who you are or what the situation is — you are a coward. Tim Murray you are a coward, so why don’t you go back to staying silent.
TAMMY KELLOGG
Clarion