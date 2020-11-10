How could anyone vote for any of these far left socialist “Demon-crats”? These creeps are openly against Christianity. They favor abortion, they are for same-sex marriage, eliminating law enforcement, and you can’t say “one nation under God” in the Pledge of Alliegence or “So help me God” when being sworn into office. They’re for no more Easter, Christmas or anything pertaining to the Lord.
We all have to answer to the Lord and remember the fire in Hell burns forever.
Have you ever seen such fraud and cheating by the Dems to turn our great nation into a socialist nation? Our own state run by a Wolf in sheep’s clothing is one that tops the list for corruption. By law, poll watchers are allowed to oversee the ballot counting, but our crooked Dems put them out, they had to stand 100 feet away, and they put cardboard up so they couldn’t see. The Dems can stand tall and proud bringing one of God’s nations to its knees. Wolf is not my governor and if pervert Biden makes president by cheating, I will not call this anti-Christianity man my president.
Did you know BLM is run by a group of white lesbian women who care nothing about BLM? Also, Antifa started in Nazi Germany. How does George Soros from Hungary get to stay in our country? He hates us and does everything he can to destroy it. You will rue the day you turn our nation away from God.
By the way, is no one concerned about the Clarion County Commissioners spending the COVID-19 money on their pet projects? People in our country are hurting from this COVID and they could use help. Nursing homes, ambulance services, doctors, nurses and others on the front lines should have gotten this money, not these fat-cat big spenders.
By there way, could I get back all the tax money I have given to Clarion County since I have gotten nothing back?
When these guys come up for re-election, I will push to get women elected to replace these do-nothings.
God bless our great nation and our terrific President Trump.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg