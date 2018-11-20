President Donald Trump will not be impeached and convicted before the 2020 elections, barring new misdeeds.
The Nov. 6 election handed control of the House of Representatives to the Democrats, but kept Republican allies of Trump firmly in control of the Senate. So House votes to impeach would waste time and go nowhere.
Will House Democrats be as stupid as House Republicans were during the last years of the Obama administration?
Then, Republicans repeatedly made a useless political gesture, voting more than 60 times to repeal the “Obamacare” Affordable Health Act, knowing that the Senate would not concur and Obama still held veto power.
Last year, when it counted, the GOP voted against repealing Obamacare, for two reasons:
• The law has more good features than bad ones. Its bad features are budget-busting unaffordability and pending huge cuts to Medicare in order to try to pay for Obamacare. But its good features include coverage for pre-existing conditions and insurability for almost every American. Most Americans did not want outright repeal. House Republicans knew this — even back in 2014 and 2015. Yet they continued with their stupid repeal votes.
• Republicans had — and still have — no idea about how to replace what Obamacare provides. They knew that voting to repeal would produce chaos that would cause many of them to lose re-election this year.
So they exposed their own hypocrisy.
Will Democrats be just as stupid this year in their frustration that Trump won a four-year term fairly two years ago?
Will they use subpoena after subpoena, “investigation” after “investigation,” and impeachment resolutions by the dozens in political pandering, passing doomed impeachment calls that will go nowhere in the Senate unless Trump does something new to deserve removal?
Or will they actually try to govern, working with Trump and the Senate on areas where bipartisan agreement is possible, e.g., upgrading highways, strengthening military readiness, truly reforming antiquated immigration laws, etc.?
Republicans have demonized likely incoming Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi — whose past conduct justifies much of the vilification.
Will Pelosi stay rabidly partisan? Or will her likely last term in power turn her focus to a legacy of accomplishment?
That seems to be the choice for Democrats and Republicans alike in Congress for the next two years:
• Keep playing partisan politics, giving voters in 2020 even more reason to throw out even more incumbents.
• Actually govern responsibly, possibly ensuring Trump’s re-election — and their own, as well.
Stay tuned. Let’s find out.
— Denny Bonavita
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.