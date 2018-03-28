State Rep. Cris Dush of Jefferson County is leading an effort to impeach four Democratic members of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court because they went beyond declaring Pennsylvania’s Congressional district map unconstitutional — as it appears to be.
The justices also drew the court’s own map and ordered Pennsylvania to use it for this year’s election – even though the Pennsylvania Constitution reserves map-drawing power to the Legislature.
That does not seem to be an impeachable offense punishable by removal from office.
Yes, the court’s action does seem to have been wrong, an overreach of judicial power.
But why didn’t the Legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf simply get together and redraw a fair map?
“They could not agree.”
Sad, isn’t it?
The governor and the lawmakers ran for office on the premise that yes, they would agree. They would seek common ground. They would explore compromises. They would ... govern.
Hah.
Instead of attempting to impeach Supreme Court justices, Rep. Dush and his dozen or so like-minded lawmakers should switch focus – and draw up a new, fair map for Congressional districts. While they are at it, they ought to draw up new, fair maps for districts of the Pennsylvania Senate and their own House of Representatives, before a state or federal court discovers – to nobody’s surprise – that those districts, too, have been gerrymandered to not keep counties and communities together where possible, etc.
Senators, too, should get to work on maps.
So should Gov. Tom Wolf.
Then, the three entities should get together, hammer out agreements that would be deemed to be fair by courts and, more importantly, by voters.
At the end of that process, the Legislature and the Governor could enact their maps into law, and shove the state Supreme Court’s map into the dustbin of history, because the state court itself and the federal courts can read plain English and, as Rep. Dush correctly maintains, the Constitution gives the prerogative of drawing such maps to the Legislature, not to the courts.
So why further politicize an already overpartisan process by moving to impeach sitting justices when there is no chance of such an effort actually succeeding?
Rep. Dush and his colleagues have the right idea, but the wrong remedy.
The way to invalidate the Supreme Court’s overreach is simple, although it is not politically easy: Redraw fair legislative district maps.
That is what Rep. Dush and his colleagues were elected to do.
— Denny Bonavita
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.