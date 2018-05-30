More pain is being experienced by the people and priests of the Erie Diocese.
That Roman Catholic administrative unit headquartered in Erie stretches through our Tri-County Area, south to East Brady and New Bethlehem, southeast to Houtzdale and Ramey, east to Galeton.
One-fourth of its 860,000 inhabitants identify as Catholic.
The pain peaked on April 6 when the diocese, prodded by an impending report from an investigating statewide grand jury, opened up a record of sexual abuses by priests and non-ordained leaders that stretches back through seven decades of whispers, concealment, rumors and denials. The original report listed the names of 32 priests and two lay people accused either of sexually abusing people (usually young boys) or of covering up the crimes.
An aftershock broke last week. A supplemental report names two living former priests, a living former lay school teacher, and three accused priests who are now dead. One formerly named priest, suspended Fr. David Poulson, was last reported to be in our area’s Jefferson County Jail awaiting trial in Brookville.
That approaches 20 percent of the diocese’s usual complement of about 180 priests.
This pain is yet another gut punch to victims, of course. It also indicts suspects, living and dead, who stand accused of brutally betraying Jesus’ “Suffer the little children to come unto me” principle of service, education and cherishing.
The pain goes deeper.
Most of the accused priests grew up in the Erie Diocese. They have parents, siblings, classmates, co-workers and parishioners whose own faith can be shaken by such sanctimonious talk contrasted with life-warping actions.
The ripples in a pond effect stretches through the families of victims, with their own circles of families, neighbors and classmates.
And let’s not forget the head-hanging agony of the other 80 percent of those 180 priests, the men who appear to have been faithful to their vows and ideals.
”Appear to have been?”
Yes. In the court of public opinion, guilt by association does flourish.
Our Founding Fathers realized this. They established a principle, “presumed innocent unless proven guilty.” It assumes — but cannot prove — that everyone not confessed or convicted did nothing wrong.
That is well and good in court. But in our communities, human nature does not work that way.
The sidelong glances of suspicious fellow citizens, the struggle to go on of untainted priests facing such doubt by people they have served, and loved, sometimes for decades ... yes, that is pain.
We have a phrase for that: “Crucify him!” It comes from the same Scriptural well that teaches repentance, forgiveness, redemption, and salvation.
How to get from one to the other?
— Denny Bonavita
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.