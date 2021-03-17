Pennsylvania wants to put tolls on some interstate highway bridges. The bridges include high-rise spans across North Fork Creek within Brookville in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges just west of Clarion in Clarion County.
The need to replace the bridges is real. But Pennsylvania’s gasoline tax is already high. Turnpike tolls cannot sustain more years of cribbed $400 million subsidies to PennDOT.
PennDOT needs about $15 billion a year but only has about $6.9 billion available, according to The Courier Express.
Where should the money come from? Higher taxes?
No. Quit handing out vote-buying grants to private businesses. Quit spending millions to pay for a too large, too-political Legislature and staff.
In plain talk: Reduce other spending.
If tolls are forced on drivers attempting to use those bridges:
• The nearby Route 322 built to, at best, 1960s-era truck length limits (48 feet) vs. today’s 80 feet, will be chewed to bits. Coast-to-coast truckers might stay on I-80 and pay the tolls to save driving time. Regional truckers, however, will invariably duck off I-80 and circle through Clarion and Brookville.
• Route 322 will quickly become “pothole city.” Today’s I-80 truck traffic shoved onto Route 322 will tear up asphalt, mangle curbs, crush sidewalks and squish residents’ yards. How do we know? We have seen this every winter on smaller-scale detours when I-80 is closed.
• If just one tractor-trailer stalls out or gets stuck within Clarion or Brookville — ambulances, fire and police vehicles could be forced to loop 5, 10, even 15 miles out into the boondocks just to get from one part of town to another.
State government cannot force vehicles to stay on I-80. So after paying for detour route repairs, the net proceeds from bridge tolls will inevitably be far less than PennDOT’s Pollyannaish predictors will claim.
Tolled bridge users would have to pay $1- or $2-per trip for the next 30 years every time they cross one of the impacted bridges.
That’s at least $4 day, $20 a week, a whopping $1,040 a year. Ridiculous.
The state’s gasoline tax is high. The Pennsylvania Turnpike has paid too much ransom in tolls diverted to PennDOT.
Pennsylvania needs to replace the bridges — and pay for it by cutting spending elsewhere.
Tolling I-80 bridges is a non-starter.
— Denny Bonavita