Impeachment of a President is a political process, not a legal process.
That perspective comes clear from a review of proceedings against past Presidents Bill Clinton in 1988-89 and Andrew Johnson in 1868. Though Clinton committed perjury, it was over a personal sexual matter. Reprehensible as that was, it did not rise to the level that would have justified overturning an election. Johnson committed no major crime. He simply refused to abide by a clearly unconstitutional law passed over his veto. Both Clinton and Johnson were “acquitted,” not convicted. That does not mean both were innocent. It meant that most Senators (in Johnson’s case, a majority of one) did not feel the offenses were serious enough to overturn the will of the voters in the previous election.
A House committee approved articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon in 1974, but Nixon resigned before the full House could vote on the matter.
These days, there is renewed talk of impeaching President Trump. The special prosecutor’s Mueller Report shows that the President attempted to fire Mueller and did condone (but not initiate or participate in) Russian efforts to get him, rather than Hillary Clinton, elected in 2016.
Those are clear grounds for beginning the impeachment process.
But the political realities show the stupidity of pursuing such a course.
An impeachment vote by the House today would be stupid because Republicans control the Senate. In 1974, Republican Senate leaders including Pennsylvania’s Hugh Scott told Nixon that Republicans would join Democrats in voting to remove him if he did not resign.
Until Sen. Mitch McConnell, the current Republican majority leader, sees fit to deliver a similar message to President Trump, there is no sense to impeachment. It will just die in the Senate but distract the entire government from actually governing. Better to let the voters decide the matter in 2020.
Trump’s actions and policies have commendably swung the nation away from Obama’s far-left “Big Brother” stance. It is his personal behavior in office that ranges from laughable to despicable.
Being a dolt is not an impeachable offense. Trump in office has behaved much as Trump did before he was elected. American voters put him into the White House anyway.
Barring new developments, he should stay there until 2021 or, if voters re-elect him fairly, until 2025.
House Democrats who decide to play politics rather than attempt to govern ought to be voted out of office for political stupidity.
— Denny Bonavita