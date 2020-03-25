Some say Florida’s voters were lucky on March 17. In nearly every one of the Sunshine State’s 67 counties (the same number as are in Pennsylvania), primary election voters either were in and out of the voting stations within one or two minutes — or had previously voted by mail.
But luck had little to do with the procedure that minimized close person-to-person contact during the initial weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Florida sensibly separates its federal presidential preference primary elections from its state and local races. The primary election for those races will not be held until Aug. 18 (coronavirus status permitting).
That allows candidates and voters to gear up for two relatively close elections, the Aug. 18 primaries and, with name recognition, yard signs and issues debates still fresh, the general election that coincides with the nationwide election, this year set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The uncluttered nature of the March 17 Florida ballot simplified the choices for voters, and clearly demarcated the election as primarily a federal process.
This year, that paid dividends. Despite the virus-related shutdown and a last-minute pullout of election workers (many of them elderly and therefore at high risk of COVID infection), the process worked.
Pennsylvania, by contrast, holds its primary elections in late winter in most years, early spring at the latest. By the time Labor Day and the traditional beginning of focusing on general elections rolls around, voters need to be re-educated about who is seeking which offices, why, and what issues are at play.
That is dumb.
It also works to the convenience of incumbents.
Pennsylvania voters would be best served by a late August primary more closely linked to the November general elections. In Presidential elections every four years, an early presidential primary can be held as a separate election — and, as Florida and other states have shown, the simplicity of the ballot allows states to combine voting precincts into fewer locations, requiring fewer election workers and reducing costs.
Pennsylvania should change its election calendars accordingly.
Will that happen?
Hah.
Incumbents got where they are by following the creaky, antiquated 19th century election calendars. They won’t change unless voters insist on it.
When voters see state-level candidates this year, running for House and Senate seats, the vote-seeking candidates are “all ears.”
Making the suggestion can prompt the changes.
— Denny Bonavita