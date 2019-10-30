“A sitting President cannot be indicted or prosecuted while in office.” We hear that a lot these days.
Not even if he shoots and kills someone in circumstances that cry “Murder!”? That flies in the face of an even more fundamental American principle: “No person, not even the President, is above the law.”
The “cannot be prosecuted” hogwash came out again last week when President Trump’s lawyer, William Consovoy, made that claim to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals during a discussion about whether Trump must give his tax returns to state-level New York prosecutors.
The tax returns issue might go either way. But Consovoy’s broader claim about “murder” is hogwash.
The “Presidents are immune” claim is not enshrined in the Constitution or in statute law. It is just an opinion, one that common sense suggests is overblown.
No person, not even a President, is above the law.
Last month, a federal judge did rule that Trump must turn over his tax returns. The appeal of that ruling has brought Consovoy to the brink of legalistic insanity in his attempt to avoid submitting the returns.
The judge noted that the “opinions” claiming that a sitting President cannot be indicted are moldy memoranda written by – get this – the Department of Justice.
The Department of Justice works for – get this – the President. So what might we expect the Department of Justice to offer as an opinion?
It is policy to defer to Department of Justice opinions unless they are overruled by actual law or by actual court decisions.
But that is policy, not law. If a judge says differently, the “cannot be indicted” policy goes out the window.
Presidents do need accommodations under the law. Any President is an inviting target for money-seeking civil lawsuits or policy-frustrating criminal allegations. No President should be subjected to significant demands on his time for rather routine cases.
But let’s get real here. Trump himself does not dig through filing cabinets to produce his tax returns. Trump has “his people” do all that. Producing old tax returns would not demand much, if any, of President Trump’s time.
In serious circumstances, a sitting President can be indicted, prosecuted, convicted, imprisoned. – though if the case were so open-and-shut, impeachment and removal from office would be likely preambles.
Federal policy rulings do not automatically supersede state laws, concerning taxes or concerning murder.
Even a President is just a citizen who “rents” the White House on a four-year lease.
Sitting Presidents are answerable to the law. The scope of the office requires some adaptation, but no exemptions.