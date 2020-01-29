A whopping 81 percent of calls to the Pennsylvania Game Commission about last year’s shift of the opening day of rifle deer season to a Saturday were against the proposal, according to the Altoona Mirror.
Yet the Game Commission voted to move the first day away from the Monday after Thanksgiving and hold it on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
This was a desperate move to protect the jobs of Game Commission employees and the perquisites of commission members and other poobahs. Those jobs and perks are being threatened by a steady decline in the number of hunters and revenue from the sale of hunting licenses, and by a mysterious, deadly disease.
That decline is fueled by a decline in interest in hunting among young Pennsylvanians.
Part of that is a cultural change.
Immigrants from other countries do not share the generational affinity for hunting that characterizes many native-born Pennsylvanians, especially those of us in this area.
But the decline could also reflect something more ominous: Widespread concern about the possible health hazards to humans of Chronic Wasting Disease, an always-fatal disease that afflicts deer and elk.
There is no cure.
The Game Commission’s “management” response, copied from Wisconsin and other states, is to empower hunters and perhaps paid killers to slaughter deer in areas where CWD has appeared and grown. Limiting contact among deer supposedly slows the spread of CWD. It also leaves almost no huntable deer in targeted areas.
Should new hunters invest thousands of dollars in guns and gear for hunting though, within a decade, there will be one-tenth (or some other drastic percentage) of the deer we now have?
The loudest opponents of the switch to Saturday have been sporting goods store owners, grocery stores and other businesses that annually enjoyed a significant surge in sales from hunters who used the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving to shop, stock up, and do some enjoyable impulse buying before the Monday opening of the season.
But it was more than merchants who comprised 81 percent of callers opposed. Yet the Game Commission that is supposed to serve the public made the change anyway.
That does not sit well. James Daley of Butler County, a member of the Game Commission, will resign effective June 1 in protest. At first, Daley favored the change to Saturday. Then, he heard from Pennsylvania residents. He decided to pay attention to what citizens want, was outvoted, and is quitting.
The Game Commission is sticking with its Saturday opener for 2020, but adding two inducements: Sunday hunting on that weekend and a return to a full two weeks of buck-and-doe hunting, rather than five days of buck season to start.
Those changes should cull the deer herd dramatically, too.
Why, then, would more hunters want to take up a pursuit of fewer deer?
— Denny Bonavita