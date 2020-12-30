Why would our area’s Congressman put his name to a petition asking the Supreme Court to throw out the results of his own re-election?
It is mind-boggling to try to understand why someone would seek to overturn his own election victory.
Then again, Glenn “GT” Thompson has done mind-boggling things — when he is sure that his actions won’t actually change anything. Thompson has set precedent for his attempt to install a President by ignoring the reality of Joe Biden’s Nov. 3 reality, unpleasant as that victory is to Thompson.
During the Obama administration, Thompson voted more than 50 times to repeal “Obamacare,” the Affordable Care Act that enables many Americans to get health care insurance at affordable rates.
Wanting to repeal “Obamacare” is a reasonable position in itself. That health law is being paid for by increasing the national debt, probably impoverishing our grandchildren.
But Thompson’s votes did not change anything. Obama and his veto pen were in the White House.
Then, in 2016, Donald Trump won the Presidency, and promised to sign the repeal bill. If Obamacare had been repealed, Thompson would have had to explain why he was taking away vital health care from thousands of Pennsylvanians.
Thompson voted “No, do not repeal the Affordable Care Act.”
What about his 50 previous votes? Oh. That was then. This is now. This was also mind-boggling.
Was Thompson irrational? Or was he blindly doing what party bosses ordered him to do?
Thompson does not explain. He just issues feel-good, fluff and stuff press releases.
Now, Thompson has taken the side of Texas against our state of Pennsylvania. The Texas petition was, in a word, insane. No court would even give it a serious look, because it was based on suspicion, on wishful thinking, on outright falsehoods, not on credible, admissible evidence.
This is not a pro-Trump or anti-Trump issue. Instead, it goes to the heart of whether Thompson believes in democracy.
Yet Thompson wanted the Supreme Court to throw out:
• Your vote.
• Our votes.
• His own vote.
• His own re-election victory.
Why?
Ah. The Texas petition was foredoomed to failure. Supporting it would not really change anything, but would curry favor for Thompson with the Trump administration and hard-liner Trump supporters.
Voting for things that clearly cannot succeed is, well, weird. Voting to throw out one’s own election victory is ... what?
Mind-boggling, that’s what it is.
— Denny Bonavita