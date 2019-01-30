Do we want Presidents or dictators?
For the moment, forget about President Trump’s fixation on building a wall along the border with Mexico.
Let’s focus instead on Trump’s claim — probably correct — that he can invoke emergency powers buried within more than 100 other federal laws to get access to the money to build such a wall, calling it “military construction,” among other things.
Trump and other Presidents probably can do that.
Should they be allowed to do that?
“Presidents propose; Congress disposes.” The Constitution gives supreme financial authority to Congress, not to the President.
Over two centuries, Congress has ceded power to Presidents — too much so, in the opinions of those among us who believe in limited government and conservative principles.
• President Franklin Roosevelt used “emergency powers” to unconstitutionally drag more than 100,000 American citizens of Japanese ancestry out of their homes and into concentration camps during World War II. Courts eventually declared Roosevelt’s action unconstitutional — years after the imprisonments that wrecked lives and made a mockery out of American democracy.
• Harry Truman almost did much the same thing. During the Korean War, a labor strike threatened the nation’s ability to manufacture weapons made from steel. Truman attempted to nationalize the steel industry. This time, courts quickly said “No!” But it was a near brush with dictatorship.
Those instances of Presidential use of emergency powers came during wartime.
But Presidents use emergency powers surprisingly frequently — way too frequently for those of us who believe in Congressional supremacy. The British Broadcasting Company, which is about as non-biased a reporting service as exists, says President Obama used emergency powers 13 times and President George W. Bush used such powers 12 times. President Trump has used emergency powers three previous times, to deal with hurricanes, etc.
Hurricanes are one thing.
Presidential frustration at Congress’ refusal to provide money for a pet Presidential project is another thing altogether.
Don’t blame President Trump.
Congress is at fault. For us, “Congress” means U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson.
They should spearhead an immediate Congressional review of emergency powers laws, and limit the grants of power to deal with hurricanes, military attacks, economic collapse, etc. — but not pet Presidential projects, for Obamas or for Trumps.
This has nothing to do with a wall. It has everything to do with maintaining the difference between governance by the representatives of the people or governance by ... Putin in Russia and Maduro in Venezuela?
Change those laws, now.
— Denny Bonavita
