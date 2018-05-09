Should Pennsylvania close some of its 14 state-owned universities?
“Horrors! No! One or two Pennsylvania students might not get to go to parties for two or three semesters until flunking out!”
Who said that?
Nobody, of course.
It is hyperbole.
But as is true with much hyperbole, it contains grains of truth:
Pennsylvania’s college-age population has been declining, just as Pennsylvania’s younger public school population has been declining. With fewer students, Redbank Valley School District closed several elementary schools over the years, and other school districts in the area have done so more recently (Armstrong, Butler, DuBois, etc.).
It follows that Pennsylvania should consider closing some of those former teacher colleges that have expanded in a jobs-creating frenzy even while enrollment is dropping.
In 2010, the system enrolled 119,513 students. By 2014, that number had fallen to 111,000 students. It takes nearly 14,000 employees to teach, house and coach these students: One per about every eight students.
But let’s not think that all of those employees are teachers.
The state system has priced itself into budget deficits by a spree of construction of new dorms and teaching buildings even as enrollment is declining. It has a glut of non-teaching administrators, and its schools participate in far too many money-losing sports programs.
Nearby Edinboro (two hours) is sandwiched between Gannon-Mercyhurst-PSU/Behrend schools in Erie and Allegheny College in Meadville. Because of the dearth of local enrollees, it must fill its seats with many Philadelphia area students. They need housing, unlike the commuter students who often attended Edinboro for teaching degrees while living at home a few generations ago.
Closer to this area, Penn State’s DuBois and Altoona campuses are siphoning students from the State System’s Clarion University.
Similar problems of competition and declining enrollment plague the other schools, Bloomsburg, California, Cheyney, East Stroudsburg, Indiana, Kutztown, Lock Haven, Mansfield, Millersville, Shippensburg, Slippery Rock and West Chester universities.
Community colleges or their equivalents, such as the BC3 school in Brockway and a startup college coming to Warren County, siphon even more students.
Sen. John Eichelberger, R-Altoona, notes that a recent RAND study indicates that enrollment declined by 13 percent from 2010 to 2016. Yet the number of faculty declined by just 2.3 percent and non-instructional staff, which provide student support services, by 5 percent.
We cannot afford to keep the same staff to educate 13 percent fewer students.
The devil, as always, is in the details as to which of the 14 schools should be closed altogether or merged.
But, to overuse yet another cliché, the writing is also on the wall: Pennsylvania needs to shrink its 14-school state-owned system.
— Denny Bonavita
