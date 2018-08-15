CLARION – James “Jim” and Sherry Reid of Clarion celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 29 at their son’s home in Somerset County.
James Edward Reid married Sherry June Hilliard on July 26, 1968, at the Presbyterian church in Clarion. They were united in marriage by the Rev. Roy Blair.
Mr. Reid is the son of Orlan and Alice Reid. Mrs. Reid is the daughter of Arnold and Hazel Hilliard.
Mr. Reid drove truck for Nicewonger’s before retiring. Mrs. Reid was a stay-at-home mom, caring for a disabled child.
The couple has three sons, Stacy Reid and his wife, Lori; Randy Reid and his wife, Pam; and Ricky Reid at home.
They also have four grandchildren, Hannah, Marissa, Ross and Megan Reid. They also have one great-grandchild, Briella Reid.
