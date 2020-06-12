RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. – William “Bill” Buzzard Sr. and Marian (Aaron) Buzzard of Ransomville, N.Y., will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on June 18.
The couple were married on June 18, 1955 at St. Nicholas Church in Crates.
After leaving the area, Mr. Buzzard worked for and retired from Tonawanda General Motors, while Mrs. Buzzard was a housewife, mother and grandmother.
The couple had seven children, 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
An anniversary celebration had been planned but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cards may be sent to the couple at: Mr. and Mrs. William Buzzard Sr., 4041 Andrews Road, Ransomville, NY 14131.