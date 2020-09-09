LUCINDA – Steve and Bonnie Gatesman of 192 Maple Drive, Lucinda will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on September 10, 2020.
Stephen H. Gatesman and the former Veronica L. “Bonnie” Carroll were married on September 10, 1960 at St. Joseph Church in Lucinda with the late Rev. William Holl officiating.
Matron of honor for the bride was her sister, the late Elizabeth (Carroll) Ochs.
Jerome Gatesman, brother of the groom, served as best man.
Mr. Gatesman is the son of the late Michael and Barbara Gatesman of Lucinda.
Mrs. Gatesman is the daughter of the late Augustine and Elizabeth Carroll also of Lucinda.
Mr. Gatesman retired from R&S Vinyl Products of Clarion after 47 years of service.
He is a member of the St. Joseph Council of the Knights of Columbus and the Antler Club of Lucinda.
Mrs. Gatesman was employed at First Seneca Bank in Clarion and is a homemaker.
She is a member of the St. Joseph Rosary Society.
The couple has six children, Dave and his wife, Mary, of Boardman, Ohio, Rob of Lucinda, Brian and his wife, Melissa, of Albany, N.Y., Maria of Lucinda and Eric and his wife, Stephanie, of Harrisburg. One son, Neal, is deceased. They have three grandchildren, Liam Gatesman, Rachel Gatesman and Audrey Gatesman.
Both are active members of St. Joseph Church.
Together they enjoy traveling to visit their family, gardening, volunteering and spending time with their family and friends, especially their grandchildren.
A family celebration hosted by their children will be held at a later date.