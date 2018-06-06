MAYPORT – Mr. and Mrs. John Bish of Shannondale (Mayport) will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, June 7, 2018.
John H. Bish and Nancy Johnson were married on June 7, 1958, at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville by the Rev. Mayne Minich, now deceased.
Mrs. Bish is the daughter of the late Jerome and Rosella Johnson, formerly of Brookville.
Mr. Bish is the son of the late Clarence and Leona Bish, formerly of Mayport.
The couple are both retired. John was a partner at John & Rich’s Service Station in New Bethlehem for 32 years. Nancy is retired from PSERS as a retirement counselor. They enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren and one new great-grandchild. They also enjoy spending time at their camp in Cook Forest.
The couple attend the Distant Baptist Church.
They are the parents of four children, Susan Lucas and her husband, Doyle, of Anderson, Ind., David Bish and his wife, Donette, of Troy, Ala., Beth Brady and her husband, Tom of Columbus, and Jonathan Bish of Mayport.
The couple have five grandchildren, Maggie Hills of Indianapolis, Ind., Caroline Bish of Troy, Ala., and John, Rachel and Stephen Brady of Columbus. They also have one great-grandchild, Simon Hills of Indianapolis, Ind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.