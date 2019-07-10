FAIRMOUNT CITY – Eric and Jamie Bowersox of Fairmount City celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on June 4, 2019.
Eric Bowersox married Jamie Snyder on June 4, 1994, at the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem.
Mrs. Bowersox is the daughter of Jim and Janice Snyder of Mayport.
Mr. Bowersox is the son of the late Richard and Margaret Bowersox of New Bethlehem.
Mr. Bowersox is employed by BFG Supply out of Ohio.
Mrs. Bowersox is a fourth grade teacher in the Redbank Valley School District.
The couple has one child, Erica Bowersox, who graduated from Clarion University with a bachelor’s degree in education. She is employed as a substitute teacher through ESS and works part-time for Countryside Animal Health.
A celebration was held to honor the couple on Friday, June 14, at Evermoore’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem.