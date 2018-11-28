NEW BETHLEHEM – Mr. and Mrs. John Karns of New Bethlehem will celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary on Thursday, November 29, 2018.
John Karns married Jean Kammerdiener on November 29, 1952, in Kittanning.
Mrs. Karns is a retired homemaker and Mr. Karns is a retired school guidance counselor.
The Karns have two sons, Alan from Erie and Larry from Charlottesville, Va.
They also have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren (with one on the way).
The couple are wintering in Charlottesville, Va.
