MAYPORT – Cindy and Denny Morgan of Mayport celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at their home, with friends and family.
In attendance was their daughter, Ginger Covert and her husband, Mark; son, Justin and his wife, Tracy; grandchildren, Corra, Bryce and Justice Morgan, and Jacob and Gina Rhoades; brothers, Denzel Morgan and his wife, Kathy, of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Darrell Morgan and his wife, Ginger, of New Kensington; cousins, the Rev. Roger Smith of New Bethlehem and Lois Stiver Brandenstein of Fisher; and an uncle, Finley George and his wife, Rose, and their daughters, Jeanine and Von from Adrian.
Also in attendance, were numerous friends from the Morgans’ lives in teaching, church attendance and various local organizations.
Lucinda “Cindy” Traister and Dennis Morgan were united in marriage on June 19, 1971 at the South Bethlehem Church of God, by the father of the bride, the Rev. Mason Traister.
The bride’s wedding gown was made by Mrs. Burkhouse.
Mr. Morgan had a teaching career in the Redbank Valley School District.
Mrs. Morgan had a teaching career in the Armstrong County School District.
The Morgans are both retired.
Mr. and Mrs. Morgan are very active in the New Bethlehem community and focus much of their time on the Redbank Valley Historical Society.