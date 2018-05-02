PARKER – Mr. and Mrs. Harold Saylor of Parker celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
Harold and Brenda were married May 2, 1953 in Butler, Mrs. Saylor’s hometown.
Mr. Saylor was born on the old Saylor homestead farm on Curllsville Road, a short walking distance from the Slope Coal Mine, where Mr. Saylor’s father was killed in a 1935 cave-in while loading coal.
Mr. Saylor is the son of Wilbur “Webb” Saylor and Twila Miller Saylor.
The couple have 10 children. Six surviving children are Cynthia Booth of Boardman, Ohio, Tina Horst of San Diego, Calif., Dulsy Saylor of East Palestine, Ohio, Candice Saylor of Bessemer, Ken Saylor of Youngstown, Ohio and Edward Saylor of Bela Village, Parker. The four deceased children are Danny Lee Saylor, Twila Rose Saylor, Bonnie James Saylor and Harold E. Saylor Jr.
Mr. and Mrs. Saylor also have numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The couple and their son, Ed, live on their farm in Parker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.