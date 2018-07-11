SLIGO – Dean and Chris Greenawalt will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Dean Greenawalt married Chris Lewis on July 15, 1978, at the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot with the Rev. John Pavlik officiating.
Mr. Greenawalt is the son of Pauline Tebay of Butler and the late Charles Tebay and the late Dean Greenawalt Sr. of Sligo.
Mrs. Greenawalt is the daughter of the late Regis and Patricia Lewis of Butler.
The couple have two children, Bryan Greenawalt and his partner, Kyle Sauvageau of Durham, N.C., and Jeremy Greenawalt and his wife, Ashley, of Emlenton.
Mr. Greenawalt works for PennDOT. He enjoys working on his farm using various tractors, working on crossword puzzles, NASCAR racing, the Steelers and helping his Mom and his children.
Mrs. Greenawalt is retired and works part-time at Sharp Shopper in Knox. She attends the First Baptist Church in Clarion. She enjoys going for walks, making silk flower arrangements, baking and attending Christian concerts with her friends.
To celebrate the occasion, the couple will take a trip to Benezette in the fall.
