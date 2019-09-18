PARKER – Jim and Sheila Snyder of Parker will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, September 20, 2019.
Jim Snyder married Sheila Merrill on September 20, 1969 in the Fairfied United Methodist Church in Montoursville by the Rev. Amandus Hunsinger.
Mr. Snyder is a lifetime farmer and is retired from INDSPEC Chemical in Petrolia.
Mrs. Snyder is retired from Clarion County’s Promise and Clarion County Family Net.
The couple have three children, Bill (Sadie) Snyder of Corsica, Steve (Erica) Snyder of Indiana and Lori Snyder of Parker.
They also have five grandchildren.
A anniversary celebration will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, at the Perry Township Fire Hall in West Freedom.