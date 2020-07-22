NEW BETHLEHEM – Ernest and Nancy Yount of New Bethlehem will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Ernest Yount married Nancy Reitz on July 30, 1960, in Cottage Hill.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Yount are now retired.
The couple has five children, Clifford (Linda) Yount of Seminole, Thomas Yount of New Bethlehem, Albert (Roxann) Yount of New Bethlehem, Lucy (Scott) Kirk of Mayport and Trudy Nordick of Clarion. They also have 11 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, they will be celebrating their wedding anniversary at home.
To celebrate the occasion, the couple’s children ask that cards be sent to: Mr. & Mrs. Ernest Yount, 450 Seminole Rd., New Bethlehem, PA 16242.