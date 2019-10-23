NEW BETHLEHEM – Susan and David Heschke of New Bethlehem announce the birth of a daughter, Cora Eileen Heschke, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

The newborn weighed 7 pounds and was 19.25 inches tall.

Maternal grandparents are Howard and Rita Shreckengost of New Bethlehem.

Paternal grandparents are Richard Heschke and the late Cynthia Heschke of Punxsutawney.

Paternal great-grandmother is Velma Smouse of DuBois.

The baby was welcomed home by sister, Jade McCauslin, 14, and brothers, Jordan McCauslin, 12, and Owen Heschke, 2.

