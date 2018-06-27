FAIRMOUNT CITY – Kayla Rose Gallagher and Brent Allen Lee, both of Fairmount City, announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Julie Rodgers and Richard Staugh of Butler. She is a 2013 Butler High School graduate, a 2015 Butler County Community College graduate with an associate degree in nursing, and a 2017 graduate of Chatham University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She is expecting to receive her master’s degree in nursing from Chatham University this fall. She is currently employed as a registered nurse educator at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.
The future groom is the son of Darla and Jamie Buzzard of Fairmount City. He is a 2000 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and is currently owner of Lee’s Contracting and Xtreme Lee Motorsports.
A wedding is planned for June 22, 2019.
