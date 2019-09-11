MAYPORT – Larry and Joni Mangiantini of Mayport announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley Elaine Mangiantini to Kaven Isaac Hornberger, son of Terry and Kristal Hornberger of Rimersburg, and Sean and Holly Lennox of Hawthorn.
The bride-to-be is a 2014 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and a 2018 graduate of Pennsylvania State University. She is employed as a certified occupational therapy assistant at Penn Highlands, Brookville.
Her fiance’ is also a 2014 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and is employed by Rosebud Mining Company.
An October 2019 wedding is planned.