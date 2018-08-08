NEW BETHLEHEM – Randy and Stacey Dinger of New Bethlehem announce the engagement of their daughter, Samantha Dinger, to Brody Toy, son of Rodney and Tami Toy of Kellersburg.
The bride-elect is a 2012 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and a 2017 graduate of Clarion University with a master’s degree in speech-language pathology. She is currently employed at New Story School in Indiana.
Her fiance is a 2012 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and a 2016 Clarion University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and accounting. He is currently employed by First Commonwealth Bank of Indiana.
The pending marriage is scheduled to take place on October 13, 2018, at the Park Inn by Radisson in Clarion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.