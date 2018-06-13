NEW BETHLEHEM – Jessica McCauley of New Bethlehem and Tyler Orr of Creekside announce their engagement.
The bride-elect is the daughter of Tom and Jane McCauley of New Bethlehem. She is a 2013 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and a 2014 graduate of Great Lakes Institute of Technology as a veterinary assistant. McCauley is currently enrolled online with Penn Foster to earn her associate’s degree as a veterinary technician and is employed at Moraine Grove Veterinary Clinic in Butler.
The future groom is the son of David and Beth Orr of Creekside and a 2012 graduate of Marion Center Area High School. He attended Indiana County Technology Center in the automotive technology field, and he is a co-operator on his family’s beef, dairy, and grain farm near Creekside.
A wedding is planned for the summer 2020, and will held at Pine Hollow Farms, the future groom’s farm.
