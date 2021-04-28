RIMERSBURG – A local celebration of the National Day of Prayer will be held at the Burns Funeral Home Parking Lot in Rimersburg on Thursday, May 6, at 7 p.m.
This event is sponsored by the Rimersburg Community Prayer Group and is open to persons of all faith.
There will be prayers and special music as we celebrate the national theme of asking the Lord to pour out love, life and liberty.
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the outdoor program or remain in your car as it will be broadcast on FM 87.9.
For more information, contact the Rimersburg United Methodist Church at (814) 473-6105.