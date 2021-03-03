FOXBURG – Returning by popular demand, the Celtic band Carnival of Souls will perform on Saturday night, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) is reopening after the November-December COVID-19 shutdown in compliance with Pennsylvania COVID guidelines. Those planning to attend are asked to stay home if feeling ill. Temperatures will be taken before entry. Masks are required for entrance and to be worn inside. Hand sanitizer will be available. Seating is socially distanced to 50 percent occupancy, for a total of 55 tickets.
Because seating is limited, reservations are recommended by calling (724) 659-3153. Reservations for reserved seats in hall quadrants will be taken by phone. If socially distanced reservations have filled the 50 percent quota, tickets will not be available at the door.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students and free for children six and younger.
Led by Brian and Kelly Lowry, the band features highland pipes, bodhrán drum, 12 string and bass guitar, mandolin, fiddle, accordion and keyboard, along with high-spirited vocals.
Carnival of Souls has been performing traditional and original Celtic music in Western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio and West Virginia for nearly 20 years. The group uses a wide variety of traditional and non-traditional instruments to produce a rich range of music.