OAK RIDGE – Emily N. Heasley of New Bethlehem became the bride of Tyler A. Lubas on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the Brick House Bed and Breakfast in Oak Ridge.
Patti Hanna officiated at the ceremony.
Parents of the bride are Alvin and Laura Heasley of New Bethlehem.
The bridegroom is the son of Tony and Donna Lubas of Reading.
The bride was escorted to the altar by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
Brittany Buchheit was the maid of honor.
Christina Skinner and Gretchen Fenstermaker were bridesmaids.
Eric Foster was the best man.
Groomsmen were Darren Erb and Josh Sherman.
Penelope Dickman was the flower girl.
Tye Hinnershitz was the ring bearer for the couple.
The bride graduated from Redbank Valley High School, Clarion University of Pennsylvania and California University of Pennsylvania. She is currently employed as an athletic trainer for Clarion Rehabilitation Services.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Exeter Township High School and Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. He is currently employed by the United States Postal Service.
After a honeymoon trip to Kentucky, the couple reside in New Bethlehem.
