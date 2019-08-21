RIMERSBURG – Michelle Lynn Hosey became the bride of Greg Allen Newman at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at The Fox Farm located at 243 Long Lane West, Rimersburg.
Parents of the bride are David and Joanne Hosey of Rimersburg.
The bridegroom is the son of Larry and JoAnn Newman of Katy, Texas.
Brenda Haws, cousin of the bride and lay minister at the United Church of Christ in Rimersburg, officiated at the double ring ceremony decorated with mini-carnations, baby’s breath and mini lights
The wedding and reception were both held at The Fox Farm. Musical Selections and photography were provided by Adam Myers. A reception immediately followed the wedding catered by Kelly Himes owner of The Fox Farm and Sarah’s Snack Shack.
Both parents walked their children into the ceremony. The bride wore a Calvin Klein eggshell sleeveless, V-neckline, high-low, A-Line floor length gown and carried a bouquet of white cala-lillies. The couple was accompanied by their rescue dog, Tiffany, the Best Dog.
Jon Hosey, brother of the bride, was the usher and presented a toast to the couple. George Malek, a friend of the groom, also gave a toast.
Greeting attendants were Madison Guntrum Painter, Janelle Pezzuti, Jaylin and Emily Jones, all cousins of the bride.
Guest book attendants were McKenna, Cole and Luke Davis, friends of the family.
Following the reception, a superb firework display was arranged by Greg Haws, cousin of the bride.
The bride is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in business. She is employed by The Whitehall in Houston, Texas as a corporate sales manager.
The groom graduated from the University of Houston with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and master’s degree in environmental engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. He is employed by NRG Energy Services in Abernathy, Texas as a regional environmental manager.
A Caribbean vacation is planned for later this fall.
The couple resides in Ransom Canyon, Texas.