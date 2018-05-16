DUBOIS – Alaina Trilece Kunselman became the bride of Douglas James Gundlach at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2017, at Treasure Lake in DuBois.
Parents of the bride are Ted and Gretchen Kunselman of New Bethlehem.
The bridegroom is the son of Bruce and Felina Gundlach of Templeton.
The Rev. William Huebner officiated the outdoor ceremony which was held lakeside.
The aisle and altar were decorated with rustic fall decor and flowers.
Musical selections were presented by Melissa Shoemaker and the Rev. James Swogger.
Escorted to the altar by her father and given in marriage by her father and mother, the bride wore a white gown with a bodice of crystal beaded lace appliques on soft tulle. A delicately beaded waistline complimented the cutout illusion waist panels and illusion keyhole back.
She carried a bouquet of sunflowers, red and orange crush roses, and deep purple irises with accents of yellow solidago, seeded eucalyptus and white alstromeria.
A white tulle waist-length veil with a crystal beaded edge complimented a pearl and crystal headpiece worn by the bride.
Maid of honor was Rebecca Kunselman of New Bethlehem, sister of the bride.
Bridesmaids were Cheyenne Dubia, Maggie McCauley and Hailey Rearick of New Bethlehem, Katie Watts of Sandy Lake, and Maddie Brubaker of Lancaster, all friends of the bride, and Emily Carrier of Hinesville, Ga., cousin of the bride.
Flower girls were Abbie and Ellie Truitt of Distant, cousins of the bride. The ring bearer for the couple was Evan Truitt of Distant, a cousin of the bride.
The best man was Andrew Gundlach of Emlenton, brother of the groom.
Ushers were Ben and Jimmy Gundlach of New Bethlehem, brothers of the groom, and Josh Shaffer and Vincent Montanari of New Bethlehem, Nate Burns of Lancaster and Gabe Yoder of Meyersdale, all friends of the groom.
A reception was held at the Lakeview Lodge at Treasure Lake following the ceremony.
The bride is a graduate of Grove City College, and is now teaching eighth grade science at Lakeview School District in Sandy Lake.
The bridegroom graduated from Lancaster Bible College, and owns and operates a local painting business.
Following a wedding trip to the Pocono Mountains, the couple resides in Stoneboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.