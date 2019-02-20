EMLENTON – Heather Traister became the bride of Peyton Herold at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Emlenton.
Parents of the bride are Timothy and Debra Traister of Tidal.
The bridegroom is the son of Bud and Melanie Herold of Sligo.
The Rev. Jacob Langdon officiated at the ceremony.
Musical selections were presented by Donna Blauser.
Escorted to the altar by her father and given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a white lace ball gown. Her veil of lace was secured with a crown.
Jennifer Traister of Tidal, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor.
Bridesmaids were Maycee Shumaker, Macy King and Sierra Herold, sister of the groom.
Della Traister of Tidal was the flower girl.
Vincent Herold of Sligo, the couple’s son, served as ring bearer.
Ian Wilson of Callensburg was the best man.
Ushers were James Eaker, Brendan States and Bud Herold, the groom’s dad.
A reception at the Antler Club in Lucinda was held immediately following the ceremony.
The bride is a bank teller and the bridegroom is a diesel mechanic and works in construction.
Following a wedding trip to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., the couple reside in Sligo.
