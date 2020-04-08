FREEPORT – Alana Elizabeth Watson became the bride of Brandon James Anewalt on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in Renshaw Farms in Freeport.
Pastor Jodie Smith, Franklin District Superintendent of the United Methodist Church, officiated at the outdoor, double-ring ceremony.
Parents of the bride are Glenn and Amy Watson of New Bethlehem.
The bridegroom is the son of Dee and Jamie Anewalt of Cranberry Township.
Musical selections for the couple were presented by Shelly Rhoades, Tessa Ellis and Stephanie Bonanno.
The bride was escorted to the altar by her father and given in marriage by her parents.
The wedding gown, designed by Allure Bridals, had an illusion neckline and lace overlay. It was made of lace and English net colored in antique ivory.
Her bouquet was baby’s breath and eucalyptus.
Rachel Shaffer of New Bethlehem was the maid of honor.
She wore a wine-colored gown with high-neck ruched mesh.
Bridesmaids were Kaitlyn Vercelli of Cheswick; Abigail Donolo of Peters Township; Grace Anewalt of Seven Fields, sister-in-law of the groom; Ashlyn Russo of Fredericksburg, Va.; and Ava Moore of New Bethlehem.
The flower girls were Charlie Watson, niece of the bride, of Mayport and Isabella Vercelli of Cheswick.
The best man was Dustin Anewalt of Seven Fields, brother of the groom.
Ushers included Chris Eden of Harmony, Nathan Donolo of Peters Township, Zackary O’Brian of Oil City, Nate Culichia of Cranberry Township and Zane Watson of New Bethlehem, brother of the bride.
A reception was held in the Renshaw Farms at 3:30 p.m.
The bride is a 2015 graduate of Westminster College.
She is currently employed as a learning support teacher at North Allegheny School District.
The bridegroom is a 2011 graduate of Westminster College.
He is employed as a financial specialist at Equitrans Midstream.
Following a wedding trip to Turks and Caicos, the couple will reside in Warrendale.