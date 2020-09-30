MAYPORT – Clarissa Roush of Mayport became the bride of Robert Beer Jr. also of Mayport on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at their home in Mayport.
Parents of the bride are David Roush Sr. and Kelly Roush of Hawthorn.
The bridegroom is the son of Robert Beer Sr. and Denise Beer of Mayport.
The bride was escorted to the altar by her father, David Roush Sr.
Kami Beer of Falls Creek was the maid of honor and Zoey Botelho of Mayport was the matron of honor.
Bridesmaids included Emma Botelho of Mayport and Jessica Roush of Hawthorn.
Tayla Roush of Hawthorn served as flower girl.
Bobby Adams of Distant served as best man.
The ushers were Trenton Beer of Mayport and Jason Ditty of Hawthorn.
Groomsmen included Trenton Beer of Mayport, Jason Ditty of Hawthorn and Matthew Cordwell Sr. of Hawthorn.
There were three ring bearers for the ceremony: Jace Troup of Mayport, Matthew Cordwell Jr. of Hawthorn and Colton Cordwell of Hawthorn.
The couple will reside in Mayport.