DISTANT – Brooke Nicole Emings became the bride of Andrew D. Reddinger at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in the Oakland Church of God in Distant.
Parents of the bride are Scott and Michele Emings of New Bethlehem.
The bridegroom is the son of Terry and Keli Reddinger of New Bethlehem.
The Rev. James Swogger, pastor of the Oakland Church of God in Distant, officiated at the double-ring ceremony.
Escorted to the altar by her father and given in marriage by her parents, the bride wore a gown of ivory with a sparkling beaded bodice. The A-line dress was a Disney Fairy Tale Weddings by Alfred Angelo.
The bride carried a bouquet of ivory and blush roses and greenery that she created herself.
Mary Adams of Hawthorn was the maid of honor.
Bridesmaids were Marissa Schrecengost, Ali Shumaker, Mikaela Emings, sister of the bride, and Emma Reddinger, sister of the groom.
The girls wore floor-length gowns in portabella with rhinestone straps.
Aunika Leskowak was the flower girl.
Ring bearer for the couple was Hayes Leskowak.
Tanner Altobelli of Distant served as best man.
Groomsmen were Nick Schrecengost, Kolbin Altobelli, Kyle Shrecengost and Will Rupert.
A reception was held at Trinity Hall in Fairmount City following the ceremony.
The bride is a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and is employed as a CNA at Kittanning Care.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and WyoTech. He is employed as a crane operator, diesel mechanic and driver for H.E. Fox Inc.
Following a wedding trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., the couple reside in New Bethlehem.
