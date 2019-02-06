BUTLER – Hannah Ruby and Trevor Buckley were united in marriage on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Pinehall at Eisler Farms in Butler.
Parents of the bride are Donna Lueken of Slippery Rock and Patrick Ruby of New Bethlehem.
The bridegroom is the son of Thaddeus and Diana Habuda of Strattanville.
Alex Bell of Chicora served as maid of honor.
Bridesmaids for the couple were Alexa Murray, Nicole Nissley, Lindsey Lueken and Briana Phillips.
Ellie Bell-Ford was the flower girl.
Ring bearer for the couple was Jonas Kupchella.
Maxwell Karls was the best man.
Brandon Davis, Derek Dickey, Shane Kemmer and Tyler Ruby served as groomsmen.
The bride wore a three-quarter sleeve ivory and blush ball gown with a cathedral veil. Her flowers’ colors were blush, ivory and burgundy.
The bride was escorted to the alter by her father, Patrick Ruby of New Bethlehem.
Jamie Simpson of DJ Houserockers of Clarion provided the music.
The reception was held at Pinehall at Eisler Farms in Butler.
The bride graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 2013 and from Edinboro University in Edinboro with a bachelor’s degree in developmental psychology. She is currently working towards a master’s degree in school counseling at Slippery Rock University.
The bridegroom graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 2009. He is currently serving in the Army National Guard and is a full-time police officer at Slippery Rock University.
The couple reside in Slippery Rock.
