NEW BETHLEHEM – Logan Magagnotti became the bride of Jake Hinderliter on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.
The Rev. Dr. Jack Garies officiated at the ceremony.
Parents of the bride are Paul Magagnotti of Punxsutawney and Brenda Swineford of Fairmount City.
The bridegroom is the son of Russell and Darla Hinderliter of New Bethlehem.
Shannon Sager of New Bethlehem was the maid of honor.
Bridesmaids were Carrie Magagnotti-Spence of Oak Ridge, Jenna Magagnotti of Franklin, Denyelle Magagnotti of Mayport, Cheyenne Painter of Punsxutawney and Hope Spence of Oak Ridge.
Amelia Hinderliter of Seminole served as flower girl.
Landon Ellis of South Bethlehem was the ring bearer for the couple.
Luke Hinderliter of Brookville was the best man.
Groomsmen were Zachary Magagnotti of Mayport, Zane Skinner of New Bethlehem, Andrew Smith of Seminole, Chuck Kisamore of Seminole and Brandon Bailey of Seminole.
The bride wore an A-line gown by Morilee with allusion lace sleeves and purchased at Rusted Rose Bridal. She wore a lace elbow length veil.
Her bouquet was a mixture of blush and burgundy colored flowers and greenery.
The bride was escorted to the altar by her father.
Musical selections were presented by Debbie Silvis on the piano.
The reception was held at Trinity Hall in Fairmount City and the theme was vintage antique.
The bride is a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and the Clarion County Career Center LPN program. She is currently employed as a triage nurse at ABC Women’s Care in Kittanning.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and Triangle Tech. He is currently employed as a certified welder at Stanton Dynamics in Brookville.
Instead of a wedding trip the couple is saving toward the house of their dreams.
The couple reside in Seminole.
