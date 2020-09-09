NEW BETHLEHEM – Winifred Boozer will celebrate her 101st birthday on September 15, 2020.
Born and raised on a homestead on Beautiful Lookout in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Melvin and Marie Snyder.
She married Willis “Bill” Boozer and raised three children. They have numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Winnie says that Bill was a wonderful husband and a great man, who would do anything for anyone. She misses him every day.
Mrs. Boozer was an avid hunter in her younger years.
She loved cooking and baking.
Mrs. Boozer was a very active member of her church and enjoyed doing church activities.
Winnie loves baseball. The Pittsburgh Pirates are her favorite team. She is not picky as long as it is baseball, she will watch it.
She likes to spend her time now watching baseball on TV or relaxing in her comfy chair.
Help Winnie celebrate by joining in a card shower.
Send cards to: Edgewood Heights, 612 Keck Ave., New Bethlehem, PA 16242.