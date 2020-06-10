Editor’s Note: This story written by Ron Willison appeared in the May 31, 2006 edition.
NEW BETHLEHEM — While the final-inning rally starting with a too-little, too-late feeling, it rapidly evolved into a just-enough, on-time comeback as the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs mounted a furious charge to pull out a 12-11 victory over the Cranberry Lady Berries in a District 9 Class 2A semifinal softball contest on Thursday.
Down by eight runs and held scoreless since the opening inning, Redbank was still trailing by three runs and had one runner on base when Cranberry got a groundout for the second out of the frame. But the Lady Bulldogs continue to force the issue and the Lady Berries began to wilt under the pressure. Finally, Redbank put the tying run on base, then got the tying run to third and then deadlocked the game at 11-all on Cranberry’s sixth infield error of the inning.
And the Lady Berries never did get that elusive out of the inning as Keri Bowser came up with the game’s decisive hit, singling into center field to drive in Tasha Troup with the winning tally as the Lady Bulldogs pulled off an improbable nine-run seventh-inning to advance to the district finals with a one-run win.
“Wow, that’s just fantastic,” Redbank coach John Sayers said of the final-inning heroics. “When we came in (before batting in the seventh), I said ‘Girls, we don’t make an out, we win this ball game.’ They hung in there, they fought, they ran the bases well, they new what they had to do.
“If I thought it was going to happen, I’m not going to lie to you and say it was going to happen, but I’m not surprised by it. I know it’s hard to put teams away and you see what happened. Their defense was a little bit tight, they thought they had it and one error led to two, two led to three. That’s what happens. That’s why you just never quit, never give up.”
Alyssa Shirey topped Redbank’s eight-hit offense with a double and two singles in three trips to the plate while Tessa Magagnotti connected for a double and single. Haley Wanninger tripped a triple while Courtney Bullers and Bowser singled as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 12-9.
Kasey Carson collected three hits to top Cranberry while Melissa Kirwin had a pair of hits as the Lady Berries ended with an 8-8 mark.
Bullers started in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Bulldogs and got relief help from Kit Wiant with one out in the sixth. Giving up seven hits, Bullers fanned six and walked 10 while the big seventh inning made a winner out of Wiant after yielding two hits, striking out one and walking two in 1 2/3 innings.
“Courtney (Bullers) had a rough outing,” Sayers said. “Kit came in, held everything at bay and did what we asked her to do — throw strikes. And we walked off here with a win.”
Reah Miller was the losing pitcher for Cranberry, surrendering eight hits while walking five and notching two strikeouts. Kayla Amsler got the Lady Berries off and running in the first inning, leading off with a walk, stealing second, going to third on a wild pitch and scoring the game’s first run on a one-out single by Carson. After Morrow reached base on an error, Kirwin singled up the middle to get Carson home for the second run of the inning. But the Lady Bulldogs escaped further damage in the inning as Bowser snagged Elista Burneisen’s fly ball in center and threw out Morrow — who tagged up at third — at the plate for an inning-ending double play.
Back came Redbank in the bottom of the first as Ashley Stepulla and Bowser waited out walks to open the inning. But Cranberry got two big outs as Kelsey Delp lined out to first baseman Morrow and Bowser was doubled off first. After moving up to third on a steal and wild pitch, Stepulla got the Lady Bulldogs on the board as Shirey smacked an RBI line-drive single up the middle. Stealing second base, Shirey came around to tie the game at 2-2 as Magagnotti looped a single into short right field. Wanninger drilled a triple to the fence in right-center field to chase Magagnotti home as Redbank took a 3-2 lead after one inning.
A walk to Miller, a double by Carson and Morrow was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs for Cranberry in the top of the third inning. A double to right-center by Kirwin knocked in Miller and Carson, but Morrow was thrown out at the base to prevent a bases-clearing two-bagger. A strikeout resulted in a run as Shirey had to throw out Burneisen at first because of not catching the pitch. Kirwin dashed home for the third run and a 5-3 lead after another strikeout ended the Berries’ inning.
Four walks, a fielder’s choice and a single forced a pitching change for Redbank in the sixth inning as Cranberry pushed four runs home before Wiant took over in the circle for Bullers with one out. Wiant walked the first batter she faced, gave up a single to Karissa Sterling, gave up a run on an infield groundout before closing out the five-run inning on a strikeout as the Lady Berries led 10-3.
A single by Carson in the seventh turned into another run on a groundout by Kirwin as Cranberry looked to be on Easy Street with an eight-run, 11-3 lead heading into Redbank’s final at-bats.
Ashley McCullough started the big comeback by getting hit by a pitch and Stepulla was also hit by a pitch to give Redbank Valley a pair of runners with one out. Errors on balls hit by Bowser and Delp resulted in three runs crossing the plate for the Lady Dogs. Shirey was given an intentional pass by the Berries and Magagnotti made it hurt by doubling to the fence in straightaway center to knock in Delp and Shirey to make it an 11-8 contest.
After Wanninger was retired on a second-to-first groundout, Cranberry was one out from sealing the win. But Bullers drew a walk, McCullough was safe on an error as Magagnotti scored to get Redbank within two runs. Troup reached first on an error by the second baseman as Amanda Smith, a pinch-runner for Bullers, scored to cut the Redbank deficit to 11-10 and the tying run McCullough was perched on third base. The sixth error by the Lady Berries in the inning on a ball hit by Stepulla got McCullough home to tie the game and now the winning run was on second base.
Coming through in the clutch, Bowser pounded a single up the middle and Troup got under a high throw up the third-base line for the winning run in capping off the eight-run, game-winning rally.
“We’ve been a team that’s hit all year,” Sayers said of the comeback. “At C-L, we put a big inning together. You just never know when we’ll light it up. I couldn’t be prouder, couldn’t be happier.”