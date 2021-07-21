The New York Yankees needed a manager.
Beloved skipper Miller Huggins, who endured the hardships and many trials and tribulations of dealing with troublesome Babe Ruth and a rowdy roster at the beginning of the decade, was in firm control as manager of baseball’s most powerful franchise in 1929.
But he was sick and by Sept. 25, Huggins died due to complications from an infection of a carbuncle, or large boil, on his face.
The Yankees were in second place and eliminated from the American League pennant race by the Philadelphia A’s, who were on their way to the first of three straight World Series appearances, when they were set to play the Boston Red Sox. Coach Art Fletcher finished out the season as interim manager.
Fletcher didn’t want the job moving forward. Yankees management, owner Colonel Jacob Ruppert and general manager Ed Barrow, went searching for Huggins’ replacement. A couple of former players, Donie Bush and future Hall of Famer Eddie Collins, turned down offers.
Babe Ruth, now 34, was openly campaigning for the job. But too many missteps and bad behavior over the years was too much to ignore by Rupert and Barrow.
Their fourth choice? Current coach, former longtime Yankee and Sigel native Bob Shawkey.
“For one hour and a half, they detained Shawkey in the studio they peremptorily erected in Cousin Barrow’s office before he was released to the mercy of the newspapermen, preventing the while, the dissemination of news to the effect that Foreman Shawkey intends on giving the Yankees a general overhauling before they begin playing baseball again,” New York Daily News sportswriter Marshall Hunt wrote.
It wasn’t Shawkey’s job alone to “rebuild” the Yankees, who saw the A’s snap their two-year run at World Series titles in 1927 — the now 39-year-old Shawkey’s last year on the roster — and 1928. Barrow and the Yankees ownership knew what they had and didn’t have, plenty of offense, some holes at a couple positions and a shaky pitching staff.
News of Shawkey’s appointment had already hit the previous weekend. Hunt wrote then:
“One of the most gentlemanly persons in baseball had been rewarded for his long, sincere services with the Yankees. Like Huggins, Shawkey is a quiet, reflective and unobtrusive man, a person who often takes his thoughts off to a corner to spar with them unmolested. he wore the noisiest underwear in baseball’s history, flamboyant red flannels next his hide, because, he said, such under vestments afforded him more warmth. The red flannel fad soon spread throughout the sport, but Bob’s pitching regalia was always a brighter, flashier red than that of anybody else.
“Baseball is Bob’s profession. He has two consuming hobbies, hunting and golf. At present, Shawkey is stalking moose in the forests of Canada where he has gone for many years after baseball seasons came to their ends, usually penetrating the woods with several baseball players. He is an expert shot with rifle or shotgun and prefers to hunt big game.”
After returning to New York from a hunting trip in Canada, Shawkey signed what is believed to be a $15,000 one-year deal on Oct. 23, cheap by Yankees standards, roughly $10,000 less than what Huggins last earned and half of what Shawkey’s future successor Joe McCarthy would land.
Six days after Shawkey signed his contract, the great stock market crash of 1929 — Black Tuesday, Oct. 29 — ushered in the beginning of The Great Depression.
After his final year with the Yankees, Shawkey threw for Montreal in the International League in 1928. Then he returned to the Yankees to help Fletcher assist Huggins. Of course, Shawkey was the pitching coach, a position he unofficially took on in his final playing years with the Bronx Bombers.
But 1930 would be a whole different challenge. He got the job and Babe Ruth did not. The Yankees did nothing significant to improve their pitching staff and with the A’s still the team to beat, it was an uphill mission out of the gate.
ORGANIZATIONAL MAN — Shawkey was discovered by the A’s and started his major league career with Philadelphia under Hall of Fame owner/manager Connie Mack in 1913 as a 22-year-old.
Shawkey was on the roster of the AL champion A’s in 1913 and 1914, but didn’t appear in their five-game World Series win over the New York Giants in 1913, and took a loss in 1914 when the A’s were shockingly upset by the Boston Braves in a four-game sweep. From there, Mack sold off his big-star talent and in June of 1915, Shawkey was sold to the New York Yankees.
The Yankees weren’t nearly the power they’d become nearly a decade later and five years before their first World Series appearance. In Shawkey’s first full season with the Yankees, he was 24-14, his overall numbers ranking amongst the best hurlers in the AL at the time, the Senators’ Walter Johnson and the Red Sox lefty Ruth arguably the only two better.
Shawkey won 20 games in 1919 and 1920 after missing almost all of 1918 due to his time in the Navy during World War I, thus getting him the nickname Bob “The Gob.”
Huggins was manager now and in 1920, the Ruthian era began in New York. Shawkey won 18 games in 1921 and 20 more in 1922, thus earning him the nod as opening day starter in 1923, the grand-opening of Yankee Stadium. He tossed a three-hit complete game, scored the stadium’s first run and Ruth blasted the stadium’s first homer.
Shawkey won one of his four World Series starts when the Yankees went to the Series in 1921, 1922, 1923 and 1926, his lone win coming in the franchise’s first of 27 in 1923. By the time the legendary Yankees season of 1927 came around — the Yankees swept the Pirates in four games — the 36-year-old Shawkey threw sparingly in 19 games covering 32.2 innings.
Shawkey retired as the Yankees’ all-time wins leader with 168 and innings pitched with 2,488 2/3 innings.
LOADED BATS, NOT ARMS — In what turned out to be a historical offensive season in 1930 for Major League Baseball, Shawkey’s Yankees featured nine Hall of Famers on the roster. Four of them were pitchers, but that wasn’t enough to keep them in the race.
With Ruth and Gehrig, Shawkey enjoyed penciling in the greatest duo in baseball history on his lineup card each day. And both delivered again as Gehrig batted .379 with 100 extra-base hits, 143 runs scored and a whopping 173 runs batted in batting after Ruth, whose 49 homers gave him his fifth straight AL home run title and the 11th of his 12 overall.
Shawkey says he witnessed one of the turning point moments in Yankees history and it was in the clubhouse In St. Louis with Huggins and Ruth in August of 1925, Ruth’s worst season as the Yankees wound up slumping to a dismal 69-85.
“The club was out on the field loosening up and I was in the clubhouse with Hug. Just the two of us,” Shawkey said in Donald Honig’s ‘The Man in the Dugout’ book. “I was about to go out on the field and he said, ‘Wait a minute.’ He was sitting on the bench with his eye on the door. … Then the door opened and in walked Babe in his street clothes. I thought he was on the field with the rest of the boys.”
Huggins told Ruth he wasn’t playing, that he was suspended and fined and told him the secretary has his train fare back to New York.
“Babe called Huggins every name under the sun,” Shawkey said. “Hug walked over to him — he was about half Babe’s size — and said, ‘Babe, some day you’re going to thank me for what I’m doing now. You’re never going to play another game for the New York Yankees until you straighten yourself out.”
Ruth was levied a $5,000 fine, a huge sum of money at the time. Ruth eventually capitulated after the ownership firmly backed Huggins and while he never did totally clean up his act, the tone was set the rest of Huggins’ tenure and Ruth was a pallbearer at Huggins’ funeral.
It was in spring training of 1930 when Ruth said the famous “I had a better year than (the President Hoover),” when asked about his new two-year $80,000 per year contract, of course the richest in the league by far.
Gehrig was the second-highest paid Yankee at $25,000, a considerable bargain.
“The year I had the ball club, we were rebuilding,” Shawkey said in Honig’s book. “We had some new faces, especially in the infield … That causes a little problem for Gehrig. He was so used to all those good boys throwing strikes to first base that he’d got into the habit of taking his foot off the bag too quickly because he knew the ball was going to be there.
“Well, with some of the new boys, the pegs weren’t always so good and he was getting off the bag to catch them and then not getting back on. ‘Lou, some day you’re going to cost us a close ball game doing that,’ I told him one time. ‘You’d better keep that foot on the bag as long as you can.’ Well, one day in Chicago we lost a 1-0 ball game because of that and when we got to the clubhouse, all I said to him was ‘There’s that game I told you about, Lou.’ He sat down and cried like a baby. He was that type, a very sensitive boy and later on, after he’d had his dinner, he came up to my room and apologized, promising it would never happen again. And it didn’t. He stuck to it after that.”
Nine years later, Shawkey was there mere feet away from Gehrig at home plate in Yankee Stadium watching him during his “Luckiest Man” speech as was honored not long after he retired due to what eventually killed him, ALS or Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Bill Dickey, the 23-year-old catcher, was starting to come into his own in a Hall of Fame career as he hit .339 in 109 games while the two other Hall of Famers, second baseman Tony Lazzeri (.303, 109 runs, 34 doubles, 15 triples) and centerfielder Earle Combs (.344, 129 runs) piled up big numbers as well.
Shawkey had to find new players to plug the left side of the infield with Lyn Lary at shortstop at Ben Chapman at third base and both played admirably.
In fact, there was really nothing the Yankees did wrong offensively, considering they scored the most runs in MLB history since the turn of the century with 1,062. Ruth (150), Gehrig, Combs and Lazzeri all scored over 100 runs while Gehrig, Ruth (153) and Lazzeri (121) each drove in more than 100 runs.
The 1,062 still ranks third all-time, barely. The next year, the Yankees improved that mark by five runs although they played an extra game and in 1936, the all-time total of 1,065 was also established by the Yankees.
The only team to go over 1,000 runs in a season since 1936 was the 1950 Red Sox with 1,027 and the closest since then was the 1996 Seattle Mariners with 993.
Mind you, 1930 was as hitter-friendly as ever. It’s the highest-scoring season ever since 1900 as teams put up 5.55 runs per game. The National League that year hit .303.
The Yankees’ pitching staff gave up 5.82 runs per game, or 897 runs. Watch the Yankees and it was a shootout, but too many runs given up resulted in an 86-68 season, third place behind Philadelphia (102-52) and Washington (94-60), which beat the Yankees 17 out of 22 meetings.
So why wasn’t that enough to dominate? Obviously, poor pitching in a historically hit-heavy season and the mighty A’s.
Shawkey’s staff started the season with two Hall of Famers in 36-year-old Herb Pennock and Waite Hoyt. But Pennock was on the decline and Hoyt clashed with his former teammate Shawkey, who encouraged the trade that sent him to the Detroit Tigers early in the season.
Rookie Lefty Gomez was just 21 and wouldn’t hit his Hall of Fame stride until Shawkey was gone in 1931. He was 2-4 with a 5.55 ERA before getting shipped to the minors in August.
The move that Shawkey pushed for that yielded Hall of Fame dividends for the franchise for the next 15 years was the acquisition of 25-year-old right-hander Red Ruffing from the Boston Red Sox. It’s one of the amazing turnarounds in MLB history, especially for a Hall of Famer.
With the lowly Sox, Ruffing was 39-96 with a 4.61 ERA over parts of seven seasons.
In Honig’s book, Shawkey told the story years later when Barrow approached him with the names of three Sox pitchers.
“Get Ruffing,” Shawkey told Barrow. “Because when he pitches against us, we can’t do anything with him until after the fifth or sixth inning and I think I can help him.”
Ruffing, who went 15-5 with the Yankees in 1930, won 273 games before retiring after 1947 at the age of 42. His 231 wins with the Yankees were the most in franchise, ahead of Gomez and Shawkey, also the same order at the time in career innings in pinstripes.
BOB SHAWKEY DAY — The Yankees started the season losing eight of 11 games and didn’t get over .500 for good until 15-14 in late May. By then, they were six games out of first in fourth place.
They got as close as two games out at the end of June, but the Yankees started July on a 3-9 skid and that knocked them out of contention. The A’s went 23-9 in July and the closest the Senators got to them the rest of the way was 5 1/2 games on July 1. They topped the Senators by eight games, then beat the St. Louis Cardinals in six games for what turned out to be Mack’s final World Series title. They lost to Cardinals in seven games in 1931.
Since Cleveland was the closest American League venue to Shawkey’s hometown area, locals organized what turned out to be Bob Shawkey Day at League Park where the Indians swept the twinbill 6-5 and 10-8.
The Jeffersonian Democrat had full coverage, calling it the “presentation jinx” since Shawkey was honored on a day his team was swept. Approximately 350 from the area went to the games and presented him with “a floral horseshoe as a token of esteem to the county’s only big league manager.”
THE END — Shawkey thought he’d be back in 1931. The Yankees and Barrow had wandering eyes around the league and when the Chicago Cubs let Joe McCarthy go, the move was on to get him in pinstripes.
“Just before our last road trip, I had a meeting with Ruppert and Barrow and they told me that the team had drawn more people than it had done in quite awhile and that they were very happy with the way things were, even if we did come in third. They told me I was going to be there next year,” Shawkey said in Honig’s book. “I wanted to sign the contract right then and there, but Ruppert said, ‘No, let’s wait until the season is over. That’s the way I always did it with Hug.’”
That never happened. In mid-October, the Yankees signed McCarthy to a two-year deal at $30,000 per season, or twice the rate they paid Shawkey, the lifelong Yankee.
“I was heading to Barrow’s office when the door opened and Joe McCarthy came walking out. I took one look and turned around and got out of there. I knew what had happened,” Shawkey said.
The move to McCarthy can’t be criticized when looking at the ensuing years. McCarthy, of course another future Hall of Famer, managed the Yankees the next 16 seasons, going 7-1 in World Series matchups. The Yankees never spent a day in first place in 1930. That only happened twice in the following 34 seasons.
Hard feelings toward the Yankees did not last long for Shawkey. After managing stints with Jersey City in the International League in 1931 and the Scranton Miners in the New York-Penn League in 1932-33, Shawkey managed the Yankees’ Newark Bears in the International League in 1934 and 1935.
After World War II, Shawkey returned to managing with Watertown of the Border League in 1947, Tallahassee in 1949, Jamestown N.Y. in 1950 and Watertown again in 1951. He finished his coaching career with a five-year stint at Dartmouth College from 1952-56.
Shawkey returned to Yankee Stadium for the big events, including Lou Gehrig Day in 1939, Babe Ruth’s last appearance at the Stadium in 1948 and numerous old-timer games.
In 1976 after Yankee Stadium underwent a major renovation project, Shawkey, at age 86, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. He was one of six living Yankees remaining from the first World Series champion team of 1923.
“That, will be the highlight of my life,” Shawkey told Daily News columnist Phil Pepe prior to the ceremonial pitch.
Shawkey died four years later on Dec. 31, 1980.