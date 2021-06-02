BOX SCORES

LIONS VS. VFW

VFW;AB;R;H

Fagley, ss;4;0;2

Zamperini, rf;4;1;1

Shaffer, cf;4;0;1

McMillen, p;4;1;2

Adams, 2b;4;2;2

Gilfillan, 3b;4;0;0

Wolfe, lf;3;0;0

Crawford, 1b;3;0;1

Leach, c;3;2;1

Colwell, lf;2;0;1

Totals;34;6;11

LIONS;AB;R;H

Rearick, 3b;4;2;3

Lavely, lf;1;2;1

Campbell, ss;3;0;0

Vernesoni, cf;4;0;0

Shumaker, 1b;3;0;0

Morrison, c;4;0;0

Dougherty, 2b;2;0;0

Hilliard, rf;1;1;0

Sherry, p;4;1;2

Dovenspike, 1b;1;0;0

Shaffer, 2b;0;0;0

Phillips, 2b, ss;2;0;0

Totals;28;6;6

Score By Innings

VFW;001;021;02;-;6

Lions;100;300.02;-;6

Home run: Jim Adams

Triple: Rearick

Struck out, by McMillen 14, by Sherry 5

Bases on balls, off McMillen 7, off Sherry 0.

MERCHANTS VS. TRUCKERS

Merchants;AB;R;H

Downs, 3b;2;1;1

Ferringer, 1b;4;1;0

Musser, ss;3;1;1

Hilliard, cf;4;2;2

Marshall, c;1;2;1

McCaslin, 2b;0;1;0

Colwell, rf;3;1;1

Willison, lf;4;0;0

Geer, p;3;1;1

Reddinger, 2b;0;0;0

Bright, rf;0;0;0

Totals;24;10;7

Truckers;AB;R;H

Fultz, 3b;2;1;0

Shick, 2b;1;0;0

Hoffman, cf;4;0;0

White, 1b;4;0;1

LaBorde, p, lf;4;1;2

Fagley, ss;4;1;2

Cherico, rf;4;2;2

Cunningham, c;3;3;3

Hutson, lf, p;2;0;0

Willison, 2b;2;1;0

Totals;30;9;10

Score By Innings

Merchants;700;201;-;10

Truckers;002;610;-;9

Two-base hits: Musser, Geer, Cunningham.

Struck out, by LaBorde 0, by Hutson 8, by Geer 8.

Bases on balls, off LaBorde 4, off Hutson 8, off Geer 3.

