BOX SCORES
LIONS VS. VFW
VFW;AB;R;H
Fagley, ss;4;0;2
Zamperini, rf;4;1;1
Shaffer, cf;4;0;1
McMillen, p;4;1;2
Adams, 2b;4;2;2
Gilfillan, 3b;4;0;0
Wolfe, lf;3;0;0
Crawford, 1b;3;0;1
Leach, c;3;2;1
Colwell, lf;2;0;1
Totals;34;6;11
LIONS;AB;R;H
Rearick, 3b;4;2;3
Lavely, lf;1;2;1
Campbell, ss;3;0;0
Vernesoni, cf;4;0;0
Shumaker, 1b;3;0;0
Morrison, c;4;0;0
Dougherty, 2b;2;0;0
Hilliard, rf;1;1;0
Sherry, p;4;1;2
Dovenspike, 1b;1;0;0
Shaffer, 2b;0;0;0
Phillips, 2b, ss;2;0;0
Totals;28;6;6
Score By Innings
VFW;001;021;02;-;6
Lions;100;300.02;-;6
Home run: Jim Adams
Triple: Rearick
Struck out, by McMillen 14, by Sherry 5
Bases on balls, off McMillen 7, off Sherry 0.
MERCHANTS VS. TRUCKERS
Merchants;AB;R;H
Downs, 3b;2;1;1
Ferringer, 1b;4;1;0
Musser, ss;3;1;1
Hilliard, cf;4;2;2
Marshall, c;1;2;1
McCaslin, 2b;0;1;0
Colwell, rf;3;1;1
Willison, lf;4;0;0
Geer, p;3;1;1
Reddinger, 2b;0;0;0
Bright, rf;0;0;0
Totals;24;10;7
Truckers;AB;R;H
Fultz, 3b;2;1;0
Shick, 2b;1;0;0
Hoffman, cf;4;0;0
White, 1b;4;0;1
LaBorde, p, lf;4;1;2
Fagley, ss;4;1;2
Cherico, rf;4;2;2
Cunningham, c;3;3;3
Hutson, lf, p;2;0;0
Willison, 2b;2;1;0
Totals;30;9;10
Score By Innings
Merchants;700;201;-;10
Truckers;002;610;-;9
Two-base hits: Musser, Geer, Cunningham.
Struck out, by LaBorde 0, by Hutson 8, by Geer 8.
Bases on balls, off LaBorde 4, off Hutson 8, off Geer 3.