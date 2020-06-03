By 2010, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team had been through the postseason wars and experienced the ups and downs in dramatic fashion.
A senior-laden team was looking to make it three straight District 9 Class 2A titles after losing two straight brutal decisions in back-to-back extra-inning championship game showdowns to Brookville in 2006 and 2007.
The two losses started a remarkable string of notable finishes:
— In 2006, the Raiders beat the Bulldogs on a suicide squeeze bunt with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the 12th for a 3-2 win.
— In 2007, the Raiders needed 10 innings to beat the Bulldogs by the same score.
— Then in 2008, the Bulldogs won their first-ever district title with a 6-2 win over the Raiders as senior Craig Hibell — who got two no-decisions in the previous two finals in 18 innings of brilliant pitching — struck out 10 and led an unbeaten Bulldogs team into the state playoffs. Their first loss of the year in the first round ended the season at 19-1.
— In 2009, the Bulldogs stumbled somewhat through the regular season, but rebounded to win their second title in a row with a 5-4 win over Moniteau in the final. Pinch-hitter Nolan Sovik’s two-out, two-strike, two-run double won it in the bottom of the seventh inning. After another first-round loss, the Bulldogs finished 9-6.
Head coach Justin Merwin, an assistant under Steve Smith from 2006-08, replaced him before the 2009 season. Much of the 2009 squad was back and somewhat healthier as eight players who played in the win over Moniteau returned.
“We had a really good season,” Merwin said. “We kind of breezed through the regular season, but we had our challenges. There were a lot of good teams. And then we hit the playoffs and we definitely had our challenges. It was nerve-racking to say the least.”
Here’s an oral-history type look at the 2010 season, from the recollection of Merwin and former players Dan Buzzard, Kent Shick, Shiloh Buchleitner and Curtis Bowser, who were seniors.
Buzzard and Buchleitner saw pinch-hitting appearances in the 2007 D9 final. Those two and Shick played in the 2008 championship win, so the senior group knew what one more shot and a completion of a three-peat title meant.
BUZZARD: “We were all best friends on an off the field and started playing together when we were eight. In Little League, we won districts every year right up through. It was the same lineup with roughly the same order at the same positions. By the time we were seniors, we had done this for nine years and we were tried to set a good example for the younger guys to do it the right way.”
BOWSER: “What really helped us out was the core group of us that played with Craig (Hibell) and his senior year and we had that good run with him and lost just one game. So the coaching on top of playing with Craig, that set us up for our senior year because we had been on a good team like that. Our junior year, there were a few of us who got hurt. I messed up my ankle and probably missed half the season. I know Dan busted up his hand and was out for a chunk of games, but once the playoffs rolled around, we got back into shape and then won that crazy game against Moniteau in Butler with (Sovik’s) the walk-off double.”
SHICK: “I was involved in pretty much every game that sophomore year and so was Shiloh, and I think because we had so much fun, when it got to be serious and time to play, everyone was still relaxed because we knew we were good enough to win. We could relax and have fun and play.”
The Bulldogs lost just two games during the regular season, a 4-2 loss to Clarion-Limestone on April 23 as C-L standout Eric Hesdon tossed a five-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts. The other loss came at the end of the regular season, with the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference title already clinched, in an 13-11 loss at Karns City.
Overall, the Bulldogs averaged 11.2 runs and gave up 4.4 runs through the regular season with seven PIAA Mercy Rule wins. Buzzard, Shick and Caden Truitt accounted for most of the innings pitched on the staff — 118 1/3 of the team’s total of 129 1/3 for the season — although it was the Buzzard and Shick show on the mound exclusively during the postseason.
The team’s main strength: Hitting and defense, and strike throwing.
Final season pitching numbers: Buzzard (11 games, 5-1 record, 2.51 earned run average, 53 innings, 51 strikeouts, 29 walks, Shick (10 games, 5-1 record, 2.65 earned run average in 34 1/3 innings, 25 strikeouts, 7 walks) and Truitt (6 games, 4-0 record, 3.84 earned run average in 31 innings, 27 strikeouts, 11 walks).
BUCHLEITNER: “Dan and Kent were control pitchers, neither threw super-hard, but when you’re hitting your corners, working the batters inside and out, low and high and hitting your points you don’t have to throw 90 mph. They both had good curveballs and if one struggled, we’d switch them up. Dan might’ve had more speed, but I think Kent was a little more accurate, so they complemented each other very well.”
SHICK: “Dan definitely had more speed than me. … I knew I didn’t have 90 mph, but I knew I had accuracy. And I knew how to read people and, in my mind, nobody was going to get a hit off me, which I know that didn’t happen. But that’s why I approached every single person.”
BUZZARD: “I just threw, and I couldn’t locate as much. I tried to learn from Craig (Hibell) as much pitching as I could, but I still wasn’t pinpoint accurate but Kent was definitely the strike thrower, so when you needed a guy to come in and just get out, he was a contact pitcher.”
While the loss to Karns City at the end of the season really meant nothing since the Bulldogs had clinched the KSAC title and the top seed for the four-team Class 2A playoffs, it wasn’t a throwaway game by any means. The Gremlins put up double-figure runs against the Bulldogs, who used four pitchers including Truitt and Buzzard.
BOWSER: “It ended up not being that big of a deal because we had certain things locked up, but that definitely set up a scenario for us in the championship game where I think both teams really wanted a piece of each other, where maybe if we win that game before they come in a little less confident.”
Starting the postseason at home in Hawthorn, the Bulldogs took care of an old playoff rival in Brookville as Shick scattered six hits and struck pout four with no walks in a 10-3 win. The Bulldogs broke it open with a five-run bottom of the fourth after going into the inning with a 4-2 lead. Luke Hager and Brandon Bain each had two hits. Buzzard and Shick doubled while Buchleitner tripled.
Buzzard sparkled defensively at third base with six assists, some of them above-average efforts to get outs.
Then it was on to the finals against the Gremlins at the C-L Sports Complex, with the teams looking to take two of three for the season. The Bulldogs beat the Gremlins, 11-7, at home in April.
After 5 1/2 innings, it was all Karns City. The Gremlins led 3-0. Against Buzzard, who started, the Gremlins loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the first inning and got two runs out of it with a sacrifice fly and wild pitch.
Squandering a big chance to break things open in the fifth inning but stranding the bases loaded, Karns City added what turned out to be its last run in the sixth off Buzzard in his final inning of work.
Two infield hits to start the fifth, Gremlins pitcher Derek Sadowski singled in Brad Francis with two outs. Brad Fuhrer also tried to score from second and eluded the tag of Buchleitner at the plate. Buzzard, nearby, grabbed the ball and tagged out Fuhrer before he was able to get to the plate.
Sadowski was the player of the game up to that point where he took a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks into the bottom of the fifth.
BUZZARD: “(Sadowski) wasn’t a kid that in the past who had done anything against us and I think that might have been maybe we went in overconfident maybe because it’s a guy that we didn’t have problems with in the past. The game we lost against them was a 13-11 game, but I don’t think he threw because I think they didn’t want to show us him that close to the playoffs. I remember that day just being a funk and if I remember, a couple errors definitely opened the door for us to come back into the sixth.”
BOWSER: “He wasn’t like blowing us away with fastballs or anything like that. He had pitches that moved, but he kept us off-balance and he knew what he was doing so, I think, for us it was just that after four or five innings of this it was like, you know, are we really about to let this slip away?”
MERWIN: “Our loss to them at the end of the season did it set up a battle for the finals because they came in confident. They had us and they got us in the season. And I think we were we just did not in that final game. We didn’t not start out strong. We hit the ball, but it was right at them and they made play after play. Sadowski had our number. All game they kept us off-balance. If we did get a hold of the ball, it wasn’t a hard hit ball. And they just kept making play after play. And I just kept saying something is going to happen here.”
SHICK: “We were actually started to shake a little bit and being worried that we could lose, but being in situations like that, we just came together as a team and put together a pretty good rally and then we pulled it off and to this day, we still joke about not knowing how it happened.”
Bowser led off the bottom of the sixth and moved to third on Buzzard’s groundout. The Gremlins pulled Sadowski in favor of Ethan Williams, who then walked Shick. Shick stole second and Brandon Bain followed with a single to score Bowser. Williams got Buchleitner to pop up to him in foul territory for the second out, but pinch-hitter Ryan Troupe walked to load the bases.
Dustin Gabler’s grounder to third was misplayed, allowing Shick and Bain to score to tie the game. Troupe was thrown out trying to reach third, but the damage was done and the game was knotted at 3-3.
BUZZARD: “It was a lot that like throughout like that season. We were kind of in a dry spell and needed to wake up. We had so many athletes on the team that someone would make some big like flashy play that kind of got everybody perked up or some big hit, and it would kind of then string into something and when we got hot, it just seemed to build.”
Shick, replacing Buzzard on the mound in the top of the seventh, threw two scoreless innings. He yielded a leadoff double to Brad Fuhrer in the top of the eighth, but wiggled out of it, stranding him at third when he got Williams to fly out to end the threat.
It took one batter to end the game in the bottom of the eighth. Buzzard led off.
BUZZARD: “The first pitch goes by and I stepped out and I’m nervous because I swear to you I had a flashback to making the last out in the district final as a freshman in the loss to Brookville. There weren’t two outs yet, but I was the guy three years earlier who struck out as a freshman with all the seniors looking at me like I’m the reason why we lost. But I had a knack when I was hitting the ball well to let it get deep and take it to right-center and the only home run I had that year was to right field. I remember the pitch was a high outside fastball and I let it get deep and put a good swing on it. I thought it was out off the bat. It hit the yellow piping at the top of the fence.”
MERWIN: “I thought he put it out, but I knew the right fielder was burned and I was just screaming for all of my might. I don’t know if I had a voice left at that time, but I was waving hands and he saw me and came around second, just like we taught him.”
BOWSER: “I remember watching it from the dugout and as soon as he hit it in my head. That was, game over. So obviously you see the ball hit the fence and you’re just like, oh no. Dan and I are very good friends and I was just at his wedding last year. I’ve known him my whole life, and he’s definitely an aggressive baseball player. So, a stand up triple as is definitely a good start.”
The play wasn’t over. The relay throw to third base to get Buzzard bounced near his legs and got by Gremlins third baseman Cole Rottman.
MERWIN: “I’m saying hold up at third. I knew somebody was going to put the ball in play and he’s going to score. But the ball got away and I said, ‘Go.’”
BUZZARD: “I remember as like, come into third base. He’s telling me to hold up. I don’t slide and I’m kind of slowing up. And at that point, I’m pretty much gassed because I didn’t know if I’d be able to get there or not. And then I see the ball of the past the third baseman. And looking back, it was a terrible decision to go. There’s nobody out, the fence is less than 10 feet behind the third baseman and the left fielder was backing up the third baseman as he should have been. But coach told me to go.”
MERWIN: “Yeah, I should’ve never sent him. What was I thinking? I had Shicky on deck with no outs. I had the game in hand.”
BOWSER: “You go from heart-race excitement to heart-race panic, very fast. I recall that the throw to the plate beat him by a couple of steps. He made his dive. It wasn’t bang-bang, but from where we sitting (in third base side dugout), we seem him do his Superman dive around the plate.”
BUZZARD: “I take off and head to home and of course, they had the grass baselines on third and first and I wasn’t really digging. I probably had five to eight feet to go and I hear the ball whizz by my ear and the catcher catches it and is standing in front of me in front of the plate with the ball.”
MERWIN: “I turned and saw (the left fielder) get the ball and I looked where Buzz was and I said ‘Oh no.’ The ball got to the plate probably two or three steps before Buzzard got there and the catcher kind of dropped to his knees thinking Buzz was going to slide and he made the most athletic play I’ve seen on a diamond. To this day, I still don’t understand how he did it. But he must of contorted his body just so that the catcher’s mitt missed him and he got his hands on the plate.”
BUZZARD: “I obviously can’t hit him, so I remember in a split second that I had to do some evasive maneuver to not get tagged or I’ll feel like an absolute idiot. So I jumped and was able to kind of swim move and avoid the tag in the middle of the air and touch the base.”
MERWIN: “From where I was, I couldn’t see if they tagged him or not. Mike Campbell was the umpire on the call at the plate and he threw up the safe sign. (Karns City) went nuts. And I was in shock. I walked out in left field and said to myself, ‘What just happened?’ And it was pure pandemonium after that.”
Buzzard admits he doesn’t know for sure if he was tagged or not before he touched the plate.
BUZZARD: “Not really. When I went into jumping, I knew he had to be close to tagging me. I knew in my head I did like a swim move with my arm to try to get him to tag me. It’s definitely up to interpretation to whether I’m safe or not.”
MERWIN: “I think (Karns City) had an angle where they got him and we had one that didn’t get him and it was a coin flip and it went our way.”
Shick never got a chance to deliver Buzzard as the winning run.
SHICK: “I was (mad). When I saw that happening and Dan wasn’t halfway home and they’re throwing the ball to the plate, I’m thinking, ‘Seriously? What are you doing?’”
MERWIN: “Like all season, those kids made me look like a genius.”
Next up for the Bulldogs was a state playoff matchup with Bedford of District 5. Up to that point, the Bulldogs were winless in the PIAA playoffs, losing to North Star (7-2) in 2009 and Burrell (4-2) in 1998.
Facing Bedford at Brockway, the Bulldogs found themselves down 5-1 going into the bottom of the fourth before batting around and grabbing a 6-5 lead. Buchleitner, when went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, doubled in a run, one of just two hits in the inning as they took advantage of three walks, a hit batsman and error. Bedford tied it back up with a run in the top of the fifth.
BUCHLEITNER: “From the top to the bottom of the order, it didn’t matter where we were at, we could score runs and once we started clicking, nobody was going to stop the whole team. One person starts it and it’s not going to start. It’s kind of contagious.”
This time, Shick relieved Buzzard in the fifth and threw four scoreless innings. The winning rally came in the bottom of the eighth. Hager reached on an error, but was doubled up at first base when Bowser’s line drive was snared by centerfielder Caleb Stickel. With two outs and nobody on, two straight walks to Buzzard and Shick set up Bain’s game-winning single to score … Buzzard, of course.
BOWSER: “That’s, that’s what’s kind of nice about it. That’s our little streak there from hitting one through six were really any of those guys could do that. We had enough baseball players who had the sense to take walks if the pitches weren’t there because all you need in that scenario is one of those guys to get on second at that point. I’m sure all of us have put on quite a few pounds since our senior years so we might not be as quick now. But all of those guys are scoring from second base on a single, so it’s really just about getting one person in scoring position. The ball Brandon hit wasn’t even a great hit, I mean it barely got over second base and kind of dinked to the outfield. but it was exactly what we needed to help bring someone in from second. You don’t get picky with those, a ball down in the outfield was all we needed.”
Bowser, Bain and Buchleitner were the only Bulldogs to hit safely in all four playoff games. Bain led the way at .538 (7-for-13) with Buchleitner close at .429 (6-for-14).
Three days later, the Bulldogs headed to Indiana’s White Park to face District 6 runner-up Central-Martinsburg. It was Buzzard starting with Shick replacing him in the fifth inning back when current pitch-count rules would’ve probably prevented that from happening. Buzzard was touched up for eight runs on seven hits and four walks as the Red Dragons took an 8-4 lead into the bottom of the fourth.
However, despite some frustration with some calls and non-calls, the Bulldogs sent 10 batters to the plate in the fourth and tied it at 8-8 with four runs. They had initially grabbed a 4-0 lead out of the gate in the top of the first inning with Buchleitner hitting a two-run homer.
BUZZARD: “The whole game we were frustrated because we felt like we were better than that team.”
Central broke things open late with two three-run innings in the sixth and seventh to set the final at 14-8. Only two Bulldogs reached base after the fourth inning and their season ended at 18-3.
SHICK: “At that point in time, you did look at it as a failure because you should have won. We were talented enough to beat that team and we just didn’t. There’s a lot of things that happen, errors, that hurt us that we didn’t do the rest of the season. That came back to bite us and when you’re playing a good team like that, things like that happen.”
MERWIN: “The kids battled, they did, and we tied it back up and we were tired. Tip our hat to Central-Martinsburg. They had our number that day.”
Central-Martinsburg went on to avenge its district final loss to Mount Union with a 14-5 win in the semifinals before falling to District 3 champion Bermudian Springs, 5-3, in the state finals at Blair County Ballpark in Altoona.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs finished 18-3 and still owner of the program’s lone state playoff victory.
BOWSER: “I don’t necessarily think anyone was disappointed with the run that we made. So it was kind of like you know yeah it sucks we would have liked to keep playing, but what a ride. We’ll always have the memory of the run that we had, but it’s never going to be a negative thing. It was awesome. That’s something you can tell your kids about some day. I think we all laid it on the line, pretty much everything we had and came up short, but I never looked back on it thinking negatively. It was definitely some of the best times in my life.”
MERWIN: “I had a great group. They had baseball sense. They did everything right. They were a great group of kids to coach and I would love to do it all over again. And I’m sending Dan one more time.”